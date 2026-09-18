KRA Intercepts Bus, Seizes Ksh.46.7M in Smuggled Cigarettes, Shisha, and Milk

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has intercepted a passenger bus carrying smuggled goods valued at an estimated KSh46.77 million along the Uganda-Kenya route, putting KSh29.177 million in taxes at risk.

The seizure followed an intelligence-led operation targeting a suspected smuggling network moving excisable goods from Uganda into Kenya through porous border routes. According to KRA, the goods were transported to a collection point in Busia before being loaded onto a Simba Coach bus destined for Nairobi.

KRA officers mounted an operation in Eldoret town to intercept the suspected smuggler and the vehicle. However, the suspect reportedly noticed the enforcement team and fled, prompting a pursuit.

The officers eventually caught and detained the suspect at Kondoo in the Burnt Forest area. The bus was then escorted back to Eldoret and taken to a KRA warehouse for further inspection.

A detailed search of the passenger bus uncovered specially concealed compartments used to hide the suspected smuggled goods.

Among the items recovered were ORIS cigarettes valued at approximately KSh30.6 million. KRA said the consignment included 146 cartons of ORIS Double Apple Slim cigarettes, with each carton containing 10,000 sticks.

Officers also found different varieties of shisha tobacco and related accessories estimated at KSh8.398 million. The products included AFRAH Tobacco Mint flavour and ALFAKHER Mint Flavour, alongside shisha filters, pots and bowls.

Powdered milk products valued at approximately KSh7.768 million were also recovered. The consignment comprised 100 cartons of LATO Whole Milk Powder and 199 cartons of NAN Optipro 1&2.

KRA said the discovery of the goods in specially configured compartments highlighted the methods being used to evade enforcement officers.

“The concealment of the goods in specially configured compartments within a passenger bus points to the increasingly sophisticated methods employed to evade detection along major transportation corridors,” KRA stated.

The authority said it would continue strengthening intelligence gathering, surveillance and enforcement operations to disrupt smuggling networks, protect government revenue, safeguard legitimate businesses from unfair competition and enforce tax and customs laws.