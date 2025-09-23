KRA Issues Notice to Custom Goods Transporters

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has reminded operators of bonded warehouses, Manufacture Under Bond (MUB) facilities, and transit godowns that their current licenses will expire on December 31, 2025.

In a notice on Monday, September 22, KRA outlined that renewal applications must be submitted through the Customs ICMS system by October 31, 2025.

The authority noted that the renewal process will only be completed once applicants meet all licensing requirements and clear any outstanding obligations.

“Deadline Alert! Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) reminds all Transporters conveying Transit Goods (C28) and Other Goods under Customs Control (C40) that their licenses will expire on 31st December 2025.

“Renewal deadline is on October 31, 2025. Transporters are therefore required to submit their applications for renewal of their licenses for the year 2026,” the notice read.

Among the mandatory documents required are a valid 2025 license, relevant security bonds, CR12 of the company, lease or title documents, and tax compliance certificates for both the company and its directors.

Other documents are audited accounts for 2024, and a completed C18 form signed by both the operator and a customs officer.

The applications can be submitted through Customs regional offices in Mombasa, Kisumu, Nakuru, Eldoret, and at Times Tower in Nairobi.

Successful applicants will be required to pay the licence fee in Kenyan shillings, KSh25,000, equivalent to USD 200 per licence.

KRA emphasized that transporters should make their submissions within the set timelines to avoid delays or interruptions in operations.

“Submission of the above documents does not automatically guarantee renewal of a license, as the applicant will still undergo further vetting by KRA,” KRA added.

