KRA Official Arrested Over Alleged Ksh100,000 Bribe

Officers from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) have arrested a Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) official over allegations of soliciting and receiving a bribe.

In a statement on Tuesday, EACC said the suspect, Hughes Obilo, an officer attached to the Debt Refunds Department in Kisumu, allegedly demanded KSh100,000 from a construction company to clear outstanding tax arrears amounting to KSh4.5 million from the iTax system.

“The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested a Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) official for allegedly soliciting and receiving a bribe to facilitate the irregular clearance of tax arrears and issuance of a Tax Compliance Certificate.

“The suspect, Hughes Obilo, an officer attached to the Debt Refunds Department in Kisumu, allegedly demanded Ksh 100,000 from a construction company to clear outstanding tax arrears amounting to Ksh 4.5 million from the iTax system,” read the statement.

EACC conducted preliminary investigations before mounting an operation that led to the arrest of the suspect while receiving a bribe of Ksh 30,000.

Obilo was arrested in Kisumu on Monday, 14th September 2026, and booked at Kisumu Central Police Station for processing and statement recording.

“EACC remains committed to combating bribery and corruption at public service delivery points and will continue to take firm action against individuals who abuse public office for private gain,” EACC added.