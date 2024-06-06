KRA Reveals Number Of Kenyans Who Have Filed Annual Tax Returns Ahead Of Deadline

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has announced that over 2.4 million Kenyans have successfully filed their 2023 annual tax returns ahead of the June 30, 2024 deadline.

In a statement sent to the newsrooms on Thursday, June 6, KRA said the number marks a 15 percent increase in the number of returns filed compared with a similar period in May 2023.

“It demonstrates a steady growth in filing compliance and a positive indication of taxpayers’ willingness to comply with their obligations,” said KRA.

The taxman noted that the iTax platform played a pivotal role in streamlining the filing process, with taxpayers experiencing improved efficiency and reduced queuing at KRA Service Centres.

“KRA acknowledges and appreciates all taxpayers who have filed their 2023 annual tax returns. KRA further urges all taxpayers to continue filing their tax returns early to avoid the last-minute rush that comes with deadlines,” the statement added.

The authority disclosed that the Tax Amnesty Programme has seen over 640,000 taxpayers benefit from the program as of May 6, 2024.

The waiver of penalties and interest has so far amounted to Ksh 247.461 billion, providing much-needed relief to taxpayers.

To date, taxpayers have paid overdue principal taxes amounting to Ksh 22.69 billion, with a total of over Ksh 29 billion self-declared as unpaid taxes.

“KRA encourages all taxpayers to take advantage of the amnesty by settling any outstanding principal tax debts by 30th June 2024. KRA remains committed to supporting and facilitating all taxpayers to comply with their obligations,” the authority further remarked.

