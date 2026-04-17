KRA Scraps Nil Returns, Introduces New “PIN with No Obligation” Tax Category

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has officially abolished the long-standing Nil Returns filing requirement and replaced it with a new compliance framework known as “PIN with No Obligation” (PWO), in a move aimed at simplifying tax administration for individuals without taxable income.

The reform marks a significant shift in Kenya’s tax system, particularly for individuals such as students and non-income earners who require a Personal Identification Number (PIN) for official transactions but are not engaged in any income-generating activities.

Under the previous system, such individuals were required to file Nil Returns annually to remain compliant, a requirement that had drawn criticism for being unnecessary and administratively burdensome.

With the introduction of the PWO category, affected taxpayers will no longer be required to submit annual returns. According to KRA, the iTax platform has already been upgraded to support the new framework.

“iTax has been enhanced to enable Individual Taxpayers (both Residents and Non-Kenyan Non-Residents) to generate a PIN with No Obligation,” KRA announced.

The Authority further explained the rationale behind the change, stating: “This is an initiative aimed at enhancing the integrity of the taxpayer register to facilitate a certain category of taxpayers who may not be engaged in gainful and taxable activities but still require a PIN.” KRA noted that the new category is particularly designed to benefit groups such as students and individuals who require a PIN for non-taxable purposes, including accessing higher education loans and conducting basic administrative or financial transactions.

However, the tax agency has cautioned that the exemption is not permanent for individuals who later begin earning income. Once a taxpayer enters employment or business activity, they will be required to update their tax status and resume filing returns.

Failure to comply with this requirement may attract penalties. Under existing tax laws, individuals face fines of Ksh2,000 or 5 per cent of the tax due, whichever is higher, while companies are subject to significantly higher penalties.

KRA also confirmed that system upgrades are ongoing to allow taxpayers already registered under PINs with obligations to transition into the new category where applicable.

The application process for the PWO status will be conducted through the iTax portal, with a national identity card serving as the primary requirement.

The reform comes at a time when KRA has intensified enforcement measures to improve compliance, urging all income-earning Kenyans to file their annual returns by June 30, 2026, to avoid penalties.

Analysts say the shift is likely to ease administrative pressure on low-risk taxpayers while allowing the authority to focus enforcement efforts on individuals and entities with taxable income, aligning with broader digital tax reforms.