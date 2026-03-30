KRA Targets 400,000 Businesses in Major Crackdown on False ‘Nil’ Returns

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has issued a stern warning to businesses filing false nil tax returns, signaling a major compliance crackdown as the June 30 filing deadline approaches.

In a statement released on March 30, the tax authority cautioned that businesses declaring zero income despite active operations risk severe financial and legal consequences. “A message to habitual NIL filers: The truth is, if you get income from your business, you cannot declare NIL returns,” KRA stated.

The authority emphasized that nil returns are strictly meant for dormant entities with no income, dismissing their misuse as both unlawful and counterproductive. “A NIL return is not a growth strategy. If you have income, file TODAY!” the agency warned.

KRA’s latest enforcement drive is backed by an increasingly sophisticated digital monitoring system. Through tools such as the Electronic Tax Invoice Management System (eTIMS), withholding tax records, and financial transaction data, the authority is now able to detect inconsistencies between declared income and actual business activity.

Recent internal reviews revealed that over 392,000 taxpayers filed nil returns in 2024 despite evidence of financial transactions linked to their Personal Identification Numbers (PINs). Many of these discrepancies were identified through withholding tax records and electronic invoicing systems, exposing widespread underreporting.

In response, KRA has begun sending SMS notifications to flagged taxpayers, informing them that their 2025 returns have been pre-populated on the iTax platform for review and correction. The taxman warned that failure to comply with filing requirements by June 30 could attract penalties, including fines ranging from KSh2,000 to KSh20,000 or 5 per cent of the tax due.

More serious violations, particularly fraudulent declarations, could result in penalties of up to 25 per cent of the undeclared tax, alongside a 1 per cent monthly interest charge. In extreme cases, offenders risk criminal prosecution, with penalties including fines of up to KSh10 million or imprisonment for up to 10 years.

KRA data indicates that while Kenya has over 22 million registered taxpayers, only about 7 million actively pay taxes. The majority are formal sector employees contributing through the Pay As You Earn (PAYE) system, highlighting a significant compliance gap in the business sector.

George Obell, Commissioner for Micro and Small Taxpayers, said the authority aims to increase the number of active taxpayers to 11.5 million by June 2027, with a focus on curbing nil return abuse.

“We should start having a culture of people filing consistently. Why should someone declare nil returns yet their businesses are recording millions in profits?” Obell posed.

The warning comes amid broader tax reforms targeting small and medium enterprises. KRA is proposing changes to the Value Added Tax (VAT) framework, including scrapping the current KSh5 million annual turnover threshold for VAT registration – effectively bringing more small businesses into the tax net.

While the move is aimed at widening the tax base and promoting fairness, it is likely to increase compliance pressure on small enterprises already grappling with rising operational costs.