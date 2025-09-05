KRA Thwarts Ksh123Million Tax Fraud Attempt

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has foiled an attempt to defraud the government of Ksh 123 million through the irregular clearance of 161 containers of rice at a Container Freight Station (CFS) in Mombasa.

In a statement on Friday, September 5, KRA said the clearances occurred between August 1 and August 23, 2025, but were detected during routine audit checks.

The authority immediately moved to stop the scheme and has since recovered the full amount of revenue that was at risk of being lost.

“Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has successfully averted an attempt to defraud the government of Ksh123 million in taxes through irregular clearance of 161 containers of rice at one of the Container Freight Station (CFS) in Mombasa.

“The irregular clearance occurred between 1st August and 23rd August 2025. However, the anomaly was detected through routine audit checks, prompting immediate and decisive action by the Authority. KRA has since recovered the full amount of revenue that was at risk of loss,” read the KRA statement in part.

The authority announced it has launched an investigation into the matter and is working with law enforcement agencies to identify and hold accountable all individuals involved in the fraudulent scheme.

“KRA has launched a comprehensive investigation into the matter and is collaborating closely with the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), and other relevant law enforcement agencies to identify and hold accountable all individuals involved in the fraudulent scheme, including staff,” KRA added.

Further, KRA Commissioner of Customs and Border Control, Lilian Nyawanda, assured Kenyans that the agency will continue to protect public revenue.

“The Authority remains steadfast in its commitment to eradicating corruption within its operations. The Authority assures the public that anyone found culpable, whether staff members or external parties, will face the full rigour of the law,” she stated.

Also Read: Finance Committee Rejects Proposal To Proposal To Give KRA Access to Bank Accounts