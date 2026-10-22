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KRA to Block Cargo Clearance Without Digital Marine Insurance From November 1

Vincent Olando

Published

Importers have just days to get their paperwork in order. From November 1, the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) will block any imported cargo that does not have valid Digital Marine Cargo Insurance (MCI).

KRA announced the rule in a public notice on Thursday, October 22. It says it is enforcing the requirement together with the Insurance Regulatory Authority (IRA), following earlier notices to stakeholders. That leaves importers and clearing agents about 10 days to comply.

“Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), in collaboration with Insurance Regulatory Authority (IRA), will be enforcing mandatory Digital Marine Cargo Insurance (MCI) effective 1st November, 2026, following previous notices,” the notice stated.

Every consignment entering Kenya must be covered by a valid policy from an insurer licensed by the IRA. The insurance certificate must go through the Digital MCI System and reach KRA’s Integrated Customs Management System (iCMS) before a customs declaration is lodged.

“To proceed with Customs clearance, the insurance certificate must be processed through the Digital MCI System and successfully transmitted to the iCMS platform before lodging a declaration,” KRA directed.

The authority warned that cargo without the certificate will not be cleared.

“Consignments failing to meet these requirements will be blocked from clearance, and stakeholders are urged to ensure full compliance to prevent trade disruptions,” KRA said.

On X, it urged importers not to wait until the last minute: “To avoid clearance delays and trade disruptions, ensure full compliance ahead of the enforcement date.”

The process starts with the Import Declaration Form (IDF) number. Importers or their agents can begin through insurance company websites and mobile apps, the Kenya International Freight and Warehousing Association (KIFWA) web portal, or the eCitizen platform. The system pulls the cargo details from iCMS, and the chosen insurer assesses the risk. If it accepts, an invoice is generated and the premium is checked against IRA-approved rates.

The importer or agent then pays through the eCitizen payment gateway, using Pesaflow. Once payment is confirmed, the certificate data goes to KRA, the Association of Kenya Insurers and the insurer. KRA stresses it will not issue a certificate without confirmation that the premium has been paid.

The system is a joint effort by the National Treasury, KRA, Safaricom and the IRA. According to Pulse Kenya, it rests on Section 16A of the Marine Insurance Act and Section 20(4) of the Insurance Act, which require marine cargo insurance to be placed with locally licensed underwriters.

The rule affects importers, clearing agents and any business that relies on imported goods. Cargo that fails to comply will sit at the port until the certificate is processed and transmitted, which could mean delays and extra costs for traders. KRA has directed anyone needing more guidance to the IRA website.

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