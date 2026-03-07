Enter aussie play casino app, where glamorous slots and sparkling bonuses create nonstop excitement. Every spin delivers luxurious wins and high-class thrills.

KRA to Deploy Tax Expert Agents Nationwide to Boost Compliance and Expand Tax Base

Vincent Olando

Published

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has announced plans to deploy tax expert agents across the country in a major push to tackle rising tax non-compliance and improve taxpayer support at the grassroots level.

The initiative, dubbed ‘Huduma Popote’, will see trained tax agents stationed within communities, markets, and small business centres to help Kenyans understand tax requirements, file returns, and comply with national tax regulations.

According to KRA Commissioner for Micro and Small Taxpayers George Obell, the move is aimed at bridging the gap between tax registration and actual compliance, which remains a major challenge for the tax authority.

“While more than 22 million Kenyans are registered taxpayers, only about 7 million actively pay taxes,” Obell revealed in a statement issued on Thursday, March 5.

He added that among those who comply, approximately 3.2 million are formally employed individuals who remit Pay As You Earn (PAYE) through their employers, highlighting the heavy reliance on salaried workers in sustaining government revenue.

Under the Huduma Popote programme, tax expert agents will work directly with traders, entrepreneurs, and small businesses – many of whom operate in informal sectors where knowledge of tax obligations remains limited.

“These agents will be deployed at the grassroots to help taxpayers understand their obligations, respond to inquiries, and guide businesses on proper tax compliance procedures,” Obell explained.

KRA believes that lack of information and limited access to tax support services are among the key reasons why many Kenyans fail to comply with tax requirements.

“KRA will strengthen partnerships with taxpayers by engaging them within their business ecosystems, including markets, to provide education on their tax obligations,” Obell said.

“We continue to prioritise taxpayer education through public engagement as a key measure to help businesses understand their obligations and comply with ease,” he added.

During the engagement, the Commissioner also clarified misconceptions surrounding the Electronic Tax Invoice Management System (eTIMS), noting that it is not a new tax, but rather a digital solution aimed at helping businesses maintain accurate records and improve tax compliance.

The initiative comes amid broader efforts by the government and Parliament to reform the tax administration system, including proposals to enhance automation and reduce excessive human interaction in tax processes to minimise revenue leaks.

Lawmakers have argued that improving efficiency and transparency in tax administration is critical to restoring public trust and strengthening revenue collection.

Obell emphasised that expanding the tax base remains essential for fairness in the tax system and for supporting national development.

“Deepening dialogue with taxpayers and introducing practical compliance solutions is how the authority seeks to strike a balance between revenue mobilisation and creating a business-friendly environment,” he noted.

Through the Huduma Popote programme, KRA hopes to make tax services more accessible while encouraging millions of small businesses and informal traders to become active contributors to Kenya’s economy.

