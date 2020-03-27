Connect with us

Ksh 72M Suspect Wycliffe Vincent Oduor Was Murdered in Cold Blood

Wycliff Vincent Oduor

(KDRTV) – The Independent Policing Authority (IPOA) has launched investigations into the fatal shooting of  Wycliffe Vincent Oduor, a suspected in the Ksh 72 million Standard Chartered Bank ATM heist.

This is after Oduor’s lawyer Cliff Ombeta claimed that his client was shot in cold blood and not at a crime incident as police had claimed.

On Tuesday, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said that Oduor had been gunned down after engaging police in a shootout at Kayole Junction in Nairobi’s Eastlands.

In a message shared on Twitter, DCI said that Oduor and two other robbers were terrorising Kayole residents when they ambushed by police officers on patrol. A fierce gun battle ensued after the gang defied an order to surrender.

Oduor allegedly ended up dead while his two accomplices escaped on a motorbike.

“Wycliff Vincent ODUOR was today gunned down in a fierce shootout between a 3-man gang of Robbery W/Violence suspects & Detectives responding to a distress call from the public at Kayole Junction in Nairobi,” the statement from DCI read in part.

However, Ombeta, who represented Oduor in the ATM heist scandal, has disputed these claims with video evidence.

In the video, Oduor is seen in the hands of the police officers. This means that there was no fire exchange as DCI had claimed.

Ombeta further claimed that the OCS and OCPD knew the reasons why his client was murdered.

On Friday, Ombeta and detectives from IPOA visited the Kayole Police Station to try and get to the bottom of Oduor’s murder.

If it is true that police officers killed Oduor, then Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) will have a lot of explanations to do on the rogue officers in his department.

Kayole is a hot spot for police brutality and extra judicial killings.

 

 

