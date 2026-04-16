KUCCPS Guides Students on Smart Course Selection as Degree Placement Window Opens

The Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) has issued fresh guidance to 2025 KCSE candidates, urging them to carefully align their course choices with cluster weights and previous cut-off points to improve their chances of securing university placement.

In a statement released on Thursday, April 16, KUCCPS emphasized that applicants stand a better chance of admission if their cluster weight exceeds the previous year’s cut-off points for a given programme. The placement agency noted that this metric provides a practical benchmark for evaluating competitiveness.

“To enable applicants to determine if they have a chance of getting a degree course if they apply for it. If your Cluster Weight is above the previous cut-off points, you have a good chance if you apply for that programme,” KUCCPS stated.

The agency clarified that cut-off points represent the cluster weight of the last student admitted into a programme during a previous placement cycle. As such, the 2025 cut-off points will only be known after the current placement process is completed.

“Cut-off points are derived from the cluster weight of the last applicant placed in a degree programme competitively. Hence, the 2025 cut-off points will be known at the end of the current placement process,” KUCCPS explained.

Candidates have been advised to rely on the 2024 cut-off data available on the KUCCPS portal, which opened on April 7 and will remain accessible until May 6, 2026. During this period, students can apply for degree, diploma, and TVET programmes, depending on their qualifications.

Out of 980,444 candidates who sat the 2025 KCSE examinations, 268,700 attained the minimum university entry grade of C+, qualifying for placement in 43 public and 31 private universities. KUCCPS reiterated that placement will be conducted strictly on merit, taking into account applicants’ preferences, academic performance, and institutional capacity.

Further insights into course competitiveness show notable variations across universities. For instance, the Bachelor of Arts (BA) programme – one of the most popular courses, recorded high cut-off points at institutions such as Kenyatta University (25.617), Chuka University (24.851), and Rongo University (24.252), reflecting stiff competition.

In contrast, universities like Egerton (21.799) and Kisii (22.173) posted relatively lower thresholds, offering alternative pathways for students.

KUCCPS also encouraged applicants to prioritise courses aligned with their strongest subjects, noting that cluster weights are calculated based on a candidate’s best four subjects. Additionally, students were urged to apply strategically across multiple institutions and indicate alternative placement options to increase their chances.