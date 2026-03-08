KUCCPS Opens Applications for May 2026 TVET Courses for KCSE Candidates

The Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) has officially opened applications for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) courses for the May 2026 intake, offering thousands of KCSE candidates an opportunity to pursue practical, skills-based training across the country.

In a notice issued on Sunday, March 8, the placement body announced that the application window targets candidates who sat the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) between 2000 and 2025.

Eligible applicants can now apply for courses offered in national polytechnics, technical training institutes, institutes of science and technology, and other accredited technical colleges.

KUCCPS encouraged interested candidates to submit their applications through the KUCCPS student portal before the deadline set for March 18, 2026.

“With any KCSE mean grade, you can find a course,” KUCCPS said in its announcement, noting that TVET institutions offer a wide range of programmes designed to accommodate learners with diverse academic qualifications and career interests.

Applicants have been advised to log into the KUCCPS student portal, review the available courses, select their preferred programmes, and submit their applications online.

The agency clarified that the opportunity is not limited to the 2025 KCSE candidates but also extends to Form Four leavers from previous years who wish to enroll in technical training programmes.

TVET institutions in Kenya provide hands-on training in fields such as engineering, information and communication technology (ICT), hospitality, construction, and business.

The courses are designed to equip learners with practical skills required in the labour market and to address the country’s growing demand for skilled technicians and professionals.

KUCCPS, a state corporation established under the Universities Act, is mandated to coordinate the placement of government-sponsored students to universities, colleges, and TVET institutions.

The agency also oversees course applications, sets minimum entry requirements, and allocates students to institutions based on merit, preference, and available capacity.

Successful applicants will join accredited institutions for the May 2026 intake, where they will begin training aimed at strengthening their technical competencies and employability.

The opening of TVET applications comes at a time when many 2025 KCSE candidates are eagerly awaiting the launch of the university placement application window by KUCCPS.

Meanwhile, the government continues to strengthen the technical training sector.

Recently, the Cabinet approved China’s participation in upgrading more than 70 TVET institutions across the country under Phase III of the Kenya–China project.

The initiative will equip institutions with modern training equipment and industry-standard facilities across eight priority technical disciplines.

Education stakeholders say the expansion of TVET opportunities will play a crucial role in preparing Kenya’s youth for the evolving job market while promoting practical skills development and economic growth.