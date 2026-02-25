KUCCPS Opens May 2026 Diploma in Law Applications for Kenya School of Law

In a significant move for aspiring legal professionals, the Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) has officially opened its portal for applications to the Diploma in Law (Paralegal Studies) at the Kenya School of Law (KSL).

The announcement, made on Monday, February 23, 2026, signals the start of the recruitment phase for the highly anticipated May 2026 intake. Applications submitted through the KUCCPS portal will close on March 9, 2026.

“Application for Diploma in Law (Paralegal Studies) is now open via the KUCCPS portal,” the placement service confirmed in a statement, urging qualified candidates to apply early.

Gateway to the Legal Profession

The Diploma in Law is designed to equip students with foundational legal knowledge and hands-on skills necessary to serve in legal and administrative capacities. Graduates are trained to support advocates, judicial officers, and other legal practitioners across various institutions.

“The general objectives are to train persons to serve in all fields of law and to instill professional preparedness and ethical commitment,” KSL clarified.

The two-year programme runs for a minimum of two academic years, structured into three semesters per year. Students are required to register for a maximum of four course units per term to qualify for the award.

Strict Entry Requirements and Application Process

To be eligible, applicants must have attained a mean grade of C (plain) in the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE), with at least a C+ (plus) in either English or Kiswahili.

Additional qualifications may include a principal pass at the Kenya Advanced Certificate of Education (KACE), a pass in a certificate law course from an accredited legal education provider, or a certificate of experiential learning issued by the Council of Legal Education.

Applicants must submit copies of their KCSE/KCE certificates, relevant professional documents (where applicable), a national identity card, a passport-size photograph, and proof of payment of a non-refundable application fee of KSh 2,000.

Those applying via KUCCPS are required to use programme code 5485J23. Meanwhile, the KSL internal portal will remain open until March 31, 2026.

KSL Director Dr. Henry K. Mutai cautioned that, “Applications not accompanied by the required documents, or sent after the closing date, shall not be accepted.”

Flexible Learning Options for 2026

For the upcoming academic year, KSL is offering flexible learning modes at its Karen Campus and Town Campus located at Development House along Moi Avenue in Nairobi’s CBD.

Students may opt for physical day classes held Monday to Thursday (9:00 am – 12:00 pm and 2:00 pm – 5:00 pm) or virtual evening classes conducted Monday to Thursday (5:00 pm – 8:00 pm), providing an opportunity for working professionals to pursue legal training remotely.

This intake comes as nearly 993,000 candidates who sat the 2025 KCSE examinations await placement opportunities. With 507,131 students attaining a grade of C and above, competition for paralegal slots is expected to be high.

KUCCPS CEO Dr. Agnes Wahome encouraged students to verify their qualifications online and apply early to avoid the last-minute rush.