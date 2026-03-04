KUCCPS Reopens KMTC Portal for March Intake of 31 Courses

The Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) has reopened its online portal for students seeking admission to the Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) for the March 2026 intake, offering thousands of young Kenyans a renewed opportunity to pursue careers in healthcare.

In a notice issued on Tuesday, March 3, KUCCPS confirmed that the application window targets Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) holders who were not placed during the January 2026 intake, as well as those applying for the first time.

“This application targets Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) holders who have not been placed at KMTC, including those who applied in January 2026 but were not placed,” KUCCPS announced.

Under the KUCCPS KMTC March 2026 Intake, a total of 31 medical courses in the health sciences cluster are available across 98 campuses nationwide, with 21,774 vacancies spread across 36 programmes.

Diploma courses requiring a minimum mean grade of C (plain) – include Clinical Medicine and Surgery, Pharmacy, Nursing, Public Health, Medical Laboratory Sciences, Radiography and Imaging, Physiotherapy, Occupational Therapy, Orthopaedic Technology, Community Health, Nutrition and Dietetics, and Health Records and Information Technology.

Certificate programmes requiring a minimum grade of C– (minus) – include Community Health Assistant, Emergency Medical Technician, Public Health, Nutrition and Dietetics, and Health Records and Information Technology.

KUCCPS clarified that candidates who sat KCSE up to and including 2024 are eligible for the March intake, while 2025 candidates will apply for the September 2026 cycle.

Applicants must submit their choices through the KUCCPS student portal at students.kuccps.ac.ke by March 13, 2026. The process involves logging in with KCSE index details, selecting up to four programme choices in order of preference, submitting the application, and paying a KSh1,500 fee.

The placement agency has cautioned applicants against common mistakes such as entering incorrect programme codes, failing to meet cluster subject requirements, or missing the application fee payment.

Importantly, KUCCPS warned that official admission letters will only be downloadable from the official KMTC portal and not sent via WhatsApp, urging students to remain vigilant against fraudsters.

KMTC remains Kenya’s largest public institution for training middle-level health professionals, operating under the Ministry of Health. Its graduates form the backbone of the country’s healthcare system, serving in hospitals, clinics, and community health units nationwide.

With the healthcare sector expanding and demand for trained professionals rising, the reopening of the portal presents a crucial second chance for thousands of students who aspire to join the medical field.

Eligible candidates are now racing against time to secure their slots before the March 13 deadline.