Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

KUCCPS Reopens Portal for Final Course Revisions

By

Published

KUCCPS Opens Final Revision Window – Apply by June 7
KUCCPS Opens Final Revision Window – Apply by June 7

KDRTV News – Nairobi: The Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) has reopened its online portal for a expository Second Revision of Choices for university, college, and TVET programmes. This final window, which closes on June 7, 2025, gives a chance to thousands of 2024 KCSE candidates who either missed the first application phase or were unsuccessful in securing placement.

Kuccps

“This is the last opportunity for 2024 KCSE candidates to apply or revise their choices for degree, diploma, certificate, and artisan programmes across accredited Kenyan institutions,” KUCCPS announced in its latest notice.

Who Is Eligible?

  • All 2024 KCSE candidates who have not been placed in any institution.

  • Those who submitted initial applications but were not successfully placed.

  • Both government-sponsored and self-sponsored applicants.

This opportunity applies to students contemplating admission into universities, technical training institutes, and teacher training colleges.

How to Apply or Revise Your Choices

  1. Visit the KUCCPS portal: http://students.kuccps.net

  2. Log in using your KCSE index number and password/birth certificate number.

  3. Go to the “Second Revision” section.

  4. Select or update your programme choices.

  5. Review carefully and submit before the deadline.

    Note that, late or incomplete submissions will not be accepted. Always confirm your selections are saved and finalized.
    Deadline: June 7th 2025
    Final Placement Results: Expected by late June 2025

Tips for a Winning Application
Choose programmes that match your KCSE performance and long-term goals.
Research on institutional requirements, cut-off points, and campus locations.
Keep backup course options to improve your chances.
Make sure your contact information is updated for timely communication.

This is the final chance for 2024 KCSE graduates to shape their academic futures. KUCCPS’s portal offers access to a wide range of degree, diploma, certificate, and artisan courses in both public and private institutions across Kenya. Students are urged to apply, make informed choices, and avoid last-minute rushes that can cost them a whole academic year.

Parents, guardians, and school counselors are also encouraged to assist students in understanding programme requirements and navigating the online system during this limited-time application phase.

Read Also: https://www.kdrtv.co.ke/news/cs-ogamba-announces-when-kuccps-portal-will-open-for-september-2025-intake/

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021