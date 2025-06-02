KUCCPS Reopens Portal for Final Course Revisions

KDRTV News – Nairobi: The Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) has reopened its online portal for a expository Second Revision of Choices for university, college, and TVET programmes. This final window, which closes on June 7, 2025, gives a chance to thousands of 2024 KCSE candidates who either missed the first application phase or were unsuccessful in securing placement.

“This is the last opportunity for 2024 KCSE candidates to apply or revise their choices for degree, diploma, certificate, and artisan programmes across accredited Kenyan institutions,” KUCCPS announced in its latest notice.

Who Is Eligible?

All 2024 KCSE candidates who have not been placed in any institution.

Those who submitted initial applications but were not successfully placed.

Both government-sponsored and self-sponsored applicants.

This opportunity applies to students contemplating admission into universities, technical training institutes, and teacher training colleges.

How to Apply or Revise Your Choices

Visit the KUCCPS portal: http://students.kuccps.net Log in using your KCSE index number and password/birth certificate number. Go to the “Second Revision” section. Select or update your programme choices. Review carefully and submit before the deadline. Note that, late or incomplete submissions will not be accepted. Always confirm your selections are saved and finalized.

Deadline: June 7th 2025

Final Placement Results: Expected by late June 2025

Tips for a Winning Application

Choose programmes that match your KCSE performance and long-term goals.

Research on institutional requirements, cut-off points, and campus locations.

Keep backup course options to improve your chances.

Make sure your contact information is updated for timely communication.

This is the final chance for 2024 KCSE graduates to shape their academic futures. KUCCPS’s portal offers access to a wide range of degree, diploma, certificate, and artisan courses in both public and private institutions across Kenya. Students are urged to apply, make informed choices, and avoid last-minute rushes that can cost them a whole academic year.

Parents, guardians, and school counselors are also encouraged to assist students in understanding programme requirements and navigating the online system during this limited-time application phase.

