KUCCPS Tells First-Year Students to Approach Universities for Course Changes

First-year university students seeking to change their courses without leaving their current institutions do not need to apply through the national placement portal, the Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) has clarified.

In a recent public notice, the placement agency addressed mounting queries from newly admitted students who wish to switch academic programs while remaining at the universities where they were originally placed. KUCCPS confirmed that interfaculty transfers are strictly managed by individual higher learning institutions and operate independently of the central agency.

“Interested students should engage their respective universities as the process is initiated internally at the universities,” KUCCPS stated.

The agency advised students looking to change faculties to consult their respective university administrators directly to confirm specific entry requirements, application procedures, and internal deadlines. The guidance arrives as thousands of new students settle into campus life, with several re-evaluating their academic paths based on personal qualifications, emerging preferences, or alternate openings within their current institutions.

While internal course switches are left to individual universities, KUCCPS continues to oversee inter-institutional transfers for students seeking to move to entirely different universities.

Addressing concerns from those who missed the previous inter-university transfer deadline on August 14, the agency clarified that eligibility extends beyond the initial application window. Candidates who sat for the 2025 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination remain eligible to request inter-institutional transfers throughout 2026 and 2027.

“If they sat for KCSE in 2025, they are eligible for transfer this year, 2026, and/or next year, 2027,” the agency noted.

KUCCPS confirmed that processing for ongoing inter-university transfer requests is actively underway. Successful applicants will receive their official transfer letters directly through their student portals once approvals are finalized. Applicants have been urged to check their portal accounts regularly to monitor the status of their requests.