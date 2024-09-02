Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

KUPPET Calls Off Teachers’ Strike

By

Published

zCUjpxjVznEOUiMv2nVmdm5pCCBo14hD

The Kenya Union of Post-Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET) has called off the teachers’ strike.

Addressing the media on Monday KUPPET Secretary General Akelo Misori said they called off the strike after entering into an agreement with the Teachers Service Commission (TSC).

Misori directed all teachers registered under KUPPET to resume duties as the union irons out issues with TSC.

“In the ensuing arrangement and in compliance with the court order which is coming up on September 5, Thursday, from the union side, we suspend our strike and ask all our teachers to go back to class pending the speedy resolutions of these matters as already agreed upon between us and the commission,” said Misori.

The KUPPET SG noted that the collective bargaining agreement they were demanding has been paid, and medical cover restored.

He mentioned that TSC is looking for money to promote as many teachers as possible and is discussing on confirmation of teachers in acting positions.

TSC CEO Nancy Macharia on her part said the commission is cognisant that teachers are hardworking and promised to keep them posted on the progress that will be made.

“We are cognizant of the fact that our teachers are very hardworking and we met with the unions today because the children are greater than all of us and we are joining efforts to ensure they cover the lost time. It is a policy document and there is much to cover but we have gone a step ahead and will keep everyone posted on the progress,” she stated.

The teachers’ strike began on Monday last week and has paralyzed learning in nearly all public secondary schools in the country.

The strike was initially called to press for the implementation of the 2021-2025 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA).

Also Read: KNUT Calls Off Teachers’ Strike

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020