KUPPET Calls Off Teachers’ Strike

The Kenya Union of Post-Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET) has called off the teachers’ strike.

Addressing the media on Monday KUPPET Secretary General Akelo Misori said they called off the strike after entering into an agreement with the Teachers Service Commission (TSC).

Misori directed all teachers registered under KUPPET to resume duties as the union irons out issues with TSC.

“In the ensuing arrangement and in compliance with the court order which is coming up on September 5, Thursday, from the union side, we suspend our strike and ask all our teachers to go back to class pending the speedy resolutions of these matters as already agreed upon between us and the commission,” said Misori.

The KUPPET SG noted that the collective bargaining agreement they were demanding has been paid, and medical cover restored.

He mentioned that TSC is looking for money to promote as many teachers as possible and is discussing on confirmation of teachers in acting positions.

TSC CEO Nancy Macharia on her part said the commission is cognisant that teachers are hardworking and promised to keep them posted on the progress that will be made.

“We are cognizant of the fact that our teachers are very hardworking and we met with the unions today because the children are greater than all of us and we are joining efforts to ensure they cover the lost time. It is a policy document and there is much to cover but we have gone a step ahead and will keep everyone posted on the progress,” she stated.

The teachers’ strike began on Monday last week and has paralyzed learning in nearly all public secondary schools in the country.

The strike was initially called to press for the implementation of the 2021-2025 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA).

Also Read: KNUT Calls Off Teachers’ Strike