KUPPET Chair Milemba Calls for End to Boarding Schools After Utumishi Girls Fire Kills 16

The deadly fire at Utumishi Girls Academy that killed 16 students on Thursday has ignited a fierce national debate, with Kenya Union of Post-Primary Education (KUPPET) Chairperson Omboko Milemba calling for the complete abolition of boarding schools across the country.

Speaking on Friday, May 29, Milemba said Kenya must follow the example of other nations where children attend day schools and return home each evening — a model he argued would keep learners safer and allow parents to monitor their children’s welfare directly.

“The Education CS must now be brave and make the bold decision of abolishing boarding schools in Kenya. We can have our children go to day schools, the same as in other countries,” Milemba said. “It is not a must that our children stay in schools.”

Milemba painted a troubling picture of boarding facilities across the country, arguing that many operate well below required safety standards, with overcrowded dormitories putting thousands of students at daily risk. He specifically urged Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba to lead the charge on sweeping reforms. The CS has already moved swiftly in the wake of the tragedy. Ogamba ordered the immediate dissolution of Utumishi’s Board of Management over alleged negligence and directed the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) to initiate disciplinary proceedings against the school’s principal. Two teachers who reportedly received advance warning of planned unrest from Form Three students — but failed to act — will also face disciplinary action.

Investigations revealed alarming safety failures at the institution, including severely congested dormitories and a locked exit door in direct violation of safety regulations — findings that Ogamba described as deeply troubling.

“Investigations are ongoing to establish further negligence within the Ministry of Education and TSC,” Ogamba warned, adding that both legal and disciplinary consequences would follow.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has detained eight students as persons of interest as the arson probe continues.

Milemba’s call was echoed at a burial ceremony in Khwisero, Kakamega County, where Kakamega Deputy Governor Ayub Savula demanded the immediate resignation of officials responsible for enforcing dormitory construction and safety standards.

As the nation mourns 16 young lives lost, the tragedy has forced an uncomfortable question to the centre of Kenya’s education conversation: are boarding schools safe enough to exist at all?