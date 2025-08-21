KUPPET Slams Raila’s Push to Devolve Education

Powerful teachers’ unions have united to reject ODM leader Raila Odinga’s proposal to devolve primary and secondary education to county governments.

The Kenya Union of Post-Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET) and the Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) have both issued strong warnings, even threatening nationwide protests if the plan is advanced.

Raila, a long-time champion of devolution, made the proposal during the 13th National Devolution Conference in Homa Bay, urging the Executive and Legislature to transfer the management of basic education from Early Childhood Development Education (ECDE) to secondary schools to county governments.

“It makes no sense for a Cabinet Secretary for Education to travel to Marsabit or Garissa to inspect schools. That should be the work of governors,” Raila argued, insisting the move would ease the burden on the national government and enhance local oversight.

But union leaders say the proposal is misguided and dangerous. KUPPET Secretary General Akelo Misori dismissed the plan, pointing to what he described as the collapse of key devolved services. “The key services devolved to counties have failed. ECDE was meant to provide a strong foundation for our children, but this has not been realised even after nearly 10 years of devolution. ECDE teachers are the most poorly paid cadre in the public sector, earning less than subordinate staff in most counties,” Misori stated.

He also cited the health sector’s struggles, warning that entrusting counties with education would worsen inequalities. “Disparities in development among counties will kill education under devolution,” Misori added.

KNUT Secretary General Collins Oyuu affirmed the concerns, questioning the wisdom of Raila’s proposal. “If counties have failed to manage ECDE, how can they be entrusted with primary and secondary education? Devolving education will ruin the lives of our children. Teachers are united in opposing any transfer of education responsibilities to counties,” Oyuu warned, signaling possible industrial action.

The unions argue that the plan would undermine the rollout of the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC), which is still in its formative stages, and erode the progress achieved under national management. Misori reminded Kenyans that teachers had previously resisted similar proposals, including the rejected 2005 draft constitution that sought to devolve education.

Currently, the Constitution only assigns counties the responsibility of managing ECDE and vocational training centers. Raila’s push, therefore, represents a significant shift that could redefine Kenya’s education framework.

Union leaders have vowed to mobilize their members if the proposal proceeds to public participation, setting the stage for a major showdown between Raila and the teaching fraternity over who should control Kenya’s classrooms.