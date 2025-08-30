Connect with us

News

KUPPET Warns of Midterm Shutdown as Schools Await Delayed Capitation Funds

By

Published

KUPPET demands immediate release of capitation funds
Schools could be forced to shut down at midterm if the National Treasury fails to release capitation funds immediately. This comes after the Kenya Union of Post-Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET) issued an ultimatum to the National Treasury.

Speaking in Eldoret, KUPPET chairman and Emuhaya MP Omboko Milemba, alongside Secretary-General Akello Misori, painted a dark picture of the financial strain facing schools. They warned that unless urgent action is taken, millions of learners risk having their studies disrupted at a critical point in the academic calendar.

“Schools have been opened, but remember that last term, schools were closed earlier because we did not have capitation. Now, one week after opening, we still don’t have the funds. This is the shortest and busiest term because of examinations and strikes. We don’t want capitation delays to be an excuse,” Milemba said, adding that Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi must act by next week.

Misori was even more blunt: “Our schools are running on fumes. Without these capitation funds, schools cannot pay their non-teaching staff, purchase essential learning materials, or even cover basic utilities. It’s an untenable situation that directly impacts the quality of education our children receive.”

Capitation funds, allocated per student, are designed to cover teaching resources, school maintenance, and administrative costs. Their delay has created a ripple effect, pushing many institutions to the brink. Headteachers report mounting debts, unpaid workers, and dwindling resources.

“We have exhausted all avenues of communication with the National Treasury,” Misori noted. “Our calls for timely disbursement have gone unanswered, leaving us with no option but to issue this ultimatum. Closure would be a last resort, but a necessary one to draw attention to the severe financial distress schools are facing.”

The potential midterm shutdown would disrupt examination preparations, unsettle academic calendars, and place a heavy burden on parents already grappling with a high cost of living. Education experts caution that such a closure could worsen inequalities, hitting disadvantaged students the hardest.

Alongside the funding crisis, KUPPET raised concerns over the alleged theft of billions from the Social Health Authority (SHA) teachers’ insurance fund. Milemba revealed the union has issued a 21-day ultimatum for arrests to be made.

“We cannot pay money while someone else is siphoning billions. The government knows where the money went. We demand arrests and prosecution within 21 days,” he declared.

The Ministry of Education insists a solution is in the works. Education Principal Secretary Dr. Belio Kipsang confirmed that high-level discussions had been held with Treasury to prioritize schools.

“We had a meeting last week with Treasury officials, including the Cabinet Secretary and PS, and we agreed that the top priority for the government this week is disbursement to schools,” Dr. Kipsang said.

Treasury CS Mbadi has since pledged to release KSh 23 billion to more than 45,000 schools nationwide, saying the funds will cushion the sector and ensure uninterrupted learning.

Yet for KUPPET, words are not enough. Unless the money hits schools’ accounts immediately, Kenya risks yet another premature closure placing its education system at the edge of a deeper crisis.

