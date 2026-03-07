KURA Announces Traffic Disruption Along Ngong Road

The Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA) has announced a 14-day traffic disruption along Ngong Road to facilitate ongoing construction works.

In a statement, KURA said the disruption will affect the area near the junctions of Naivasha Road and Kingara Road, around Junction Mall.

The authority said the disruption will start from Monday, March 9, and end on Monday, March 23, 2026.

“Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA) wishes to notify the public that a section of Ngong Road near the Naivasha Road and Kingara Road Junctions (around the Junction Mall Area) will experience traffic disruption from Monday, 9th March 2026 to Monday, 23rd March 2026,” KURA stated.

The authority clarified that the disruption will mainly occur at night to minimize daytime traffic congestion.

KURA explained that during the nighttime operations, Karen-bound traffic along Ngong Road will be diverted between the Kenya Science Campus entrance and the Nairobi City County Training School entrance due to the temporary closure of that section of the road.

“This will result in a single lane being maintained in each direction during nighttime operations, as illustrated in the figure below.

“During daytime hours, no full road closures or major traffic diversions are anticipated as two lanes will be maintained in each direction,” the authority stated.

KURA urged motorists to exercise caution when approaching the affected section and strictly follow the road signs provided.

The authority added that police officers and traffic marshals will be deployed at the site to help manage traffic and ensure a smooth flow of vehicles during the construction period.

Furthermore, KURA apologised to road users for any inconvenience caused, noting that the works are part of ongoing efforts to improve urban mobility and ease congestion in Nairobi.