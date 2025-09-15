KURA To Launch Crackdown on Adverts Along Eastern Bypass

The Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA) has announced plans to remove illegally erected signboards along the Eastern Bypass Corridor.

In a notice dated September 9, 2025, KURA revealed that the corridor has been extensively occupied with signboards, many of which pose safety risks to motorists and pedestrians while undermining the urban aesthetics of the area.

The authority also noted that a significant number of these installations had been erected illegally on public land.

“It has come to our attention that the Eastern Bypass Corridor has been extensively occupied with signboards, many of which pose safety risks to road users and compromise the urban aesthetics of the area.

“In addition, a significant number of these installations have been erected illegally on public land,” the statement read in part.

To deliberate on the matter, KURA invited traders, business owners, and local leaders from Embakasi and Ruiru sub-counties to a stakeholders’ meeting scheduled for Thursday, September 18, 2025, at Afro Sayari, starting at 10:00 a.m.

The meeting is expected to bring together county officials, chiefs from affected locations, and members of the business community whose input will shape the implementation of the clean-up initiative.

“Your attendance and input will be highly valued as we work together to safeguard the safety and orderly development of this important road corridor,” KURA stated.

The Nairobi Eastern Bypass stretches from the Nairobi–Mombasa Road near Jomo Kenyatta International Airport to the Ruiru Kamiti Road in Ruiru, cutting across key areas such as Embakasi, Utawala, and Ruai.

It serves as a ring road, connecting Mombasa Road to Thika Superhighway and easing movement across Nairobi’s eastern and southern suburbs.

