Kwale County Launches Massive Tree Planting Initiative to Combat Climate Change and Restore Ecosystems

KDRTV NEWS – Kwale, Kenya: Kwale County has kicked off an exciting new tree planting campaign aimed at fighting climate change and restoring the local environment. As part of the Global Ever Greening Alliance’s Restore Africa Program, the county plans to distribute over 290,000 tree seedlings to help bring about a healthier, greener future.

Roman Shera, the County Executive Committee Member (CECM) for Agriculture, shared that this initiative is a major part of Kwale’s ongoing commitment to environmental protection and sustainability. He stressed that tree planting is an important step toward addressing climate challenges and improving the quality of life for local communities.

“We are taking action to protect our environment and improve the lives of our people. This tree planting campaign is just the beginning, and it will help us fight climate change in a way that benefits everyone,” Shera said.

Restoring Land and Improving Lives

The goal of the project is to restore 70,000 hectares of land in Kwale by 2027. This effort is expected to directly improve the lives of 50,000 smallholder farmers by helping them adapt to the changing climate and make their land more productive. Shera explained that the tree planting project will provide much-needed support for farmers, while also making the land healthier and more resilient.

“We want to restore our land and help our farmers grow more food. By planting trees, we are making the land better and giving farmers the resources they need to succeed,” Shera explained.

Joining the National Push for Tree Planting

The national government is also working on a big project to plant 15 billion trees by 2032 in order to increase the country’s forest cover from 12% to 30%. Shera highlighted that Kwale’s tree planting initiative is part of this larger goal, which aims to protect Kenya’s environment and reduce the effects of climate change.

“This campaign is part of a nationwide effort to tackle climate change and protect the environment. Planting trees is one of the most effective ways to combat desertification and climate impacts,” he said.

Working Together with Local Communities

A key focus of the initiative is to involve local farmers and communities. By working closely with smallholder farmers, the project aims to restore damaged ecosystems, improve soil quality, and boost agricultural productivity. This will help farmers cope with the changing climate, such as droughts and heavy rainfall.

“We are excited to work with our farmers to restore our land. Their involvement is crucial to the success of this project, and together we can achieve a lot,” Shera said.

A Strong Partnership with World Vision

The tree planting campaign was officially launched in Vanga Ward, Lunga Lunga Sub-County, marking an important milestone for the Restore Africa Program (RESAf), the world’s largest farmer-led restoration initiative. In Kenya, the program is led by World Vision in partnership with other organizations.

Shera noted that such partnerships are essential to achieving lasting environmental change. By working together, the county and its partners can raise awareness and inspire others to join the effort to restore ecosystems and protect the environment.

Planting Trees for a Greener Future

Lillian Mageto, Acting National Director of World Vision Kenya, praised Kwale County’s leadership and the strong support from local farmers. She explained that this tree planting initiative is not just about improving the environment—it’s also about creating new opportunities for farmers and building resilience to climate change.

“Planting trees is about more than just restoring the land—it’s about creating hope, resilience, and opportunities for our farmers. With over 20,000 farmers already on board, this is proof that when communities work together, real change can happen,” Mageto said.

Mageto also highlighted that the program will train farmers in agroforestry, Farmer-Managed Natural Regeneration (FMNR), sustainable farming methods, and financial literacy to help them run eco-friendly businesses.

“The benefits of planting trees are clear. It helps prevent soil erosion, improves water retention, and creates a greener, more resilient landscape for everyone,” she said.

A Call for Everyone to Get Involved

Shera wrapped up by encouraging all residents and stakeholders to get involved in the tree planting campaign. He stressed that fighting climate change is a shared responsibility, and every action counts.

“Climate change is a big problem, but together, we can make a difference. We urge everyone to support this initiative and help create a healthier, more sustainable future for all,” Shera concluded.