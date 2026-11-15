Kwale Supervisor Severely Beaten for Rejecting KSh50,000 KCSE Cheating Bribe

Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) supervisor is recovering at home after he was allegedly abducted and brutally assaulted by suspected Form Four candidates in Kinango, Kwale County, for refusing a KSh50,000 bribe to facilitate cheating in the ongoing Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations.

Julius Ndurya, who was overseeing the 2026 KCSE examinations at Vingurugani Secondary School, reportedly sustained serious head injuries and a fractured hand during the Wednesday, November 11, attack.

Speaking to NTV, Ndurya said the ordeal began after he rejected an offer made on Monday to overlook examination irregularities allegedly involving some teachers and local education officials.

He claimed a teacher had smuggled unauthorised examination papers into the examination room, which he confiscated and locked in his locker as evidence. However, the materials were reportedly stolen before he could take further action.

Ndurya said he was subsequently summoned to the Kinango Education Offices by a quality assurance official, who allegedly warned that his refusal to cooperate could result in an unfavourable report against him and the examination centre.

He later received threats from individuals who accused him of refusing to assist members of his own community despite being offered money.

The supervisor said the attackers eventually carried out their threats on Wednesday evening, leaving him severely injured. He survived by pretending to be dead, prompting his assailants to leave him behind.

“They offered me a lump sum of Ksh50,000 to facilitate cheating during the ongoing KCSE Exams, but I refused. That is when they took me and assaulted me,” he said.

He also recounted the attackers’ remarks during the assault, saying:

“We are killing you because you come from our community; you are a Duruma like us, but you are not ready to assist us. We didn’t give you money. So I pretended that I’m dead,”

Ndurya said the attackers left after believing he had died, but also took the little money he had on him.

He has since reported the incident at Kinango Police Station but says he remains afraid for his safety, suspecting that the alleged cheating scheme involves more people than those who attacked him.

Police have launched investigations into the assault, the suspected examination malpractice and the identities of those implicated in the supervisor’s account. Investigators are also expected to establish whether the attack was directly linked to the alleged cheating scheme and determine whether any teachers or education officials were involved.

The incident has raised fresh concerns over the integrity and security of the national examinations, as authorities continue efforts to prevent malpractice during the 2026 KCSE period.