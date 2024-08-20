Kware Murders Main Suspect Escapes Police Custody

The main suspect in the Kware, Mukuru Kwa Njenga murders Collins Jumaisi has escaped police custody.

Jumaisi escaped custody on Tuesday morning alongside 12 Eritrean nationals who had been detained at the Gigiri Police Station.

The police noted that the 13 suspects were missing when making routine visits to the cells with the canteen manager to serve breakfast.

They had cut through a wire fence that forms part of the security of the cells and climbed over a wall to escape.

DCI boss Mohamed Amin confirmed the escape and said a new manhunt had been launched for the 13 suspects.

Jumaisi has been on remand pending arraignment after he was arrested on July 15 in the Kayole area, Nairobi.

The suspect confessed to killing at least 42 women and dumping their bodies in a quarry in Kware between 2022 and 2024.

“The suspect confessed to have lured, killed, and disposed of 42 female bodies at the dumping site all murdered between 2022 and as recent as Thursday, July 11, 2024. The suspect alleged that his first victim was his wife who he strangled to death before disposing her body at the site,” DCI said on July 15.

The DCI raided his rented house in Kware and recovered 24 Airtel SIM card holders with new SIM cards, eight smartphones, one laptop, one hard drive, two flash drives, one memory card, and one machete believed to be used in dismembering the victims.

The officer also seized 12 nylon bags similar to those used to stuff the bodies found at Kware Dam, a pair of industrial rubber gloves, six male and two female national identity cards, a female handbag, two female panties, five rolls of bhang, four transparent cellotapes, a reflective jacket, two title deeds, two notebooks and assorted documents.

