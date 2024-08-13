Connect with us

News

KWS Clarifies Reports Of Mining In Tsavo East National Park

By

Published

3611 dfs

The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) has dismissed social media reports that there are ongoing mining activities in Tsavo East National Park.

In a statement on Tuesday, August 13, KWS  noted that the images being circulated online purporting to be taken at Tsavo East National Park were fake and there is no mining activity taking place in the premises.

“Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) wishes to dispel false information circulating on social media regarding alleged mining activities in the Tsavo East National Park,” said KWS.

“We wish to clarify that the images being shared online are not from the said Tsavo East National Park and that there are no mining activities taking place there.”

The service pointed out that the images shared online are from the Galana Kulalu Food Security Project located in Galana Ranch, adjacent to Tsavo East National Park.

The food security project is being spearheaded by the State Department of Irrigation and is aimed at enhancing food security in Kenya through large-scale irrigation and sustainable farming practices.

KWS disclosed that as part of the food program in Galana, canals were being dug to facilitate water flow.

“As part of the program, canals are being constructed to facilitate water flow into irrigation farms,” KWS explained.

Further, the service said it remains committed to the conservation and protection of national parks and wildlife heritage.

The clarification comes after a section of netizens raised eyebrows about whether mining activities are allowed in national parks.

Also Read: Ruto Issues Fresh Orders To KWS On Recruitment Of Rangers

