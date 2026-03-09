KWS Closes Amboseli Main Airstrip

The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) has temporarily closed the main airstrip at Amboseli National Park after it was flooded following heavy rainfall in the area.

KWS, in a statement on Monday, said the airstrip is currently flooded, effectively disrupting normal aircraft landings and departures.

The service suspended aircraft operations until conditions improve and the runway is deemed safe for landings and take-offs.

“The Kenya Wildlife Service wishes to notify all visitors, tour operators, and airlines operating flights to Amboseli National Park that the Main Amboseli Airstrip is currently flooded due to ongoing heavy rainfall in the area.

“As a result, aircraft operations to the main airstrip are temporarily suspended until conditions improve, and the airstrip is deemed safe for landing and take-off,” KWS stated.

The service advised airlines, tour operators, and pilots flying to the popular wildlife destination to use the nearby Tawi Airstrip.

The airstrip is conveniently located approximately 5 Kilometers from Kimana Gate, providing continued access to the park for visitors.

KWS noted that it is closely monitoring the situation and will provide updates regarding the status of the airstrip and prevailing weather conditions.

“Kenya Wildlife Service is closely monitoring the situation, and we will continue to provide timely updates regarding the status of the airstrip and prevailing weather conditions,” KWS added.

This comes a day after KWS temporarily restricted tourist access through one of the entry points to Tsavo National Park after several tour vans were reported stranded inside the park.

The Kenya Meteorological Department (KMD) issued an urgent Heavy Rainfall Advisory warning that showers are expected across the country for the next few weeks.