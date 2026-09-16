KWS Cuts Park Entry Fees for Students and Schools Nationwide

The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) has rolled out discounted entry fees for students visiting national parks and reserves, giving schools a cheaper option for educational trips before the year winds down.

In a notice issued Wednesday, September 16, KWS said the promotional rates apply to learners from nursery school through tertiary institutions, including universities, and will run until November 30, 2026.

The biggest savings are at premium parks, where students now get a 33 percent discount. Amboseli National Park and Lake Nakuru National Park have both dropped from Ksh750 to Ksh500 for student visitors.

Urban and wilderness parks follow with a 20 percent cut, bringing entry down from Ksh500 to Ksh400. This category covers Nairobi National Park, Tsavo East National Park and Tsavo West National Park — three of the country’s most visited destinations for school trips.

Scenic parks and selected national reserves also get a 20 percent reduction, with fees dropping from Ksh250 to Ksh200. These include Hell’s Gate National Park, Mount Longonot National Park, Mount Elgon National Park, Ol Donyo Sabuk National Park, Lake Elementaita Wildlife Sanctuary, Shimba Hills National Reserve and Kakamega National Reserve.

In a social media post announcing the offer, KWS addressed teachers directly: “Teachers!! You’ve been planning educational trips since the first term, surely! The kids want to see wildlife. We have offers!”

The discounts aren’t limited to student entry fees alone. Up to three teachers or minders accompanying a group can get in free, and schools receive 10 free student entries for every 100 paying students. Children under six continue to enter the listed parks and reserves at no cost, as they always have.

Transport costs are also getting a break. School buses qualify for up to 40 percent off vehicle entry fees, with the charge for larger buses capped at Ksh3,000 — a move that could meaningfully cut the overall cost of organising a field trip.

KWS said the offer is strictly reserved for organised educational visits by schools and students, rather than individual family outings, and is meant to make wildlife and conservation education more accessible during the final school term of 2026.

Schools interested in taking advantage of the rates are encouraged to confirm their eligibility and booking requirements ahead of travel, with payments processed through the KWS digital payment system. Those needing assistance can reach KWS through its toll-free line, 0800 597 000, or its customer service email.