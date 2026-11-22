The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) has deployed a search and rescue helicopter and drones to intensify efforts to locate Elder David Kenneth Kihuna, who went missing while hiking in Aberdare National Park more than a week ago.

In an update issued on Sunday, November 22, 2026, KWS said the multi-agency search operation remained ongoing, with rescue teams working around the clock across the park’s rugged terrain.

Kihuna disappeared on Saturday, November 14, while taking part in a hiking expedition in the Aberdare National Park. The latest deployment of aerial surveillance equipment is expected to help search teams cover wider areas, particularly sections of the forest that are difficult to access on foot.

“To cover more ground and navigate the dense forest canopy, we have also deployed a search and rescue helicopter alongside drones for aerial surveillance,” KWS stated.

The operation brings together KWS rangers, the Mountain Rescue Team from Mount Kenya National Park, local community guides and other supporting partners.

The teams are coordinating ground searches across the park, where dense vegetation and challenging terrain have complicated efforts to trace the missing hiker.

KWS acknowledged the commitment of the personnel involved and said the teams remained determined to locate Kihuna.

“We appreciate the dedication of our multi-agency response teams; including KWS rangers, the Mountain Rescue Team from Mount Kenya National Park, local community guides, and our supporting partners – who are working around the clock across the terrain,” the agency said.

According to reports, Kihuna was part of a group of six hikers accompanied by three guides during an expedition covering Elephant Hill, the 12 Apostles and Mount Kinangop. He reportedly became separated from the group and lost his way.

Search efforts were subsequently launched involving KWS personnel, mountain guides and members of the local community. However, his whereabouts remained unknown as the operation entered its second week.

Roports shows that more than 200 rescue personnel had been involved in the search, including Kenya Defence Forces officers. The operation has also faced difficult conditions, including rugged terrain, thick forest vegetation and extremely cold weather.

KWS expressed sympathy with Kihuna’s family and loved ones, reaffirming its commitment to the rescue mission.

“We remain fully committed to this operation and are utilizing every available resource to bring Elder Kihuna home safely,” the agency stated.

The service said further updates would be shared as the search and rescue operation progresses.