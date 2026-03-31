KWS Offers Free Park Entry to Students Ahead of Easter Holiday

The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) has announced a nationwide programme offering free park entry to students, in a move aimed at boosting local tourism and expanding access to environmental education ahead of the April school holidays.

Under the “Wild Scholars” initiative, KWS will grant 10 free entries for every 100 paying students visiting national parks, game reserves, and sanctuaries across the country. The offer applies to all organised school trips and is open to learners from nursery level to universities.

In a notice issued on Tuesday, March 31, KWS said the programme is designed to encourage experiential learning while making wildlife exploration more accessible to students.

“Enjoy the Wild Scholars offer: 10 free entries for every 100 students, and turn the last days of term into an unforgettable experience. Come, the wild is waiting,” the agency said.

In addition to the group incentive, KWS confirmed that children under the age of six will be admitted free of charge to all parks, further lowering the cost of educational excursions for schools and parents.

The promotion runs from March 1 to June 30, 2026, a period strategically aligned with the academic calendar to allow institutions to plan trips during the April holiday break. KWS has urged schools to take advantage of the offer to expose learners to Kenya’s rich biodiversity and conservation efforts.

Top destinations such as Nairobi National Park, Amboseli National Park, Lake Nakuru National Park, and Tsavo East National Park are expected to attract increased student visits under the initiative.

Ordinarily, student entry fees range between Ksh200 for most reserves and sanctuaries and up to Ksh750 for premium parks. The new offer significantly reduces this financial burden, particularly for public schools that often face budget constraints when organising trips.

KWS noted that the benefits increase with the number of students in a group, meaning larger school delegations will receive more complimentary slots. This structure is expected to encourage collective participation and make trips more cost-effective.

The initiative builds on previous efforts by KWS to promote domestic tourism. In 2025, the agency opened parks to all Kenyan citizens free of charge during the World Tourism Day celebrations. It also introduced festive season discounts later in the year, offering free entries and accommodation deals to attract more visitors.

Beyond tourism, the programme underscores the importance of conservation education. By giving students the opportunity to interact directly with wildlife and natural ecosystems, KWS aims to foster a deeper appreciation for environmental protection among young people.

Education experts have long emphasised the value of outdoor learning, particularly in subjects such as geography, biology, and environmental science, where real-world exposure enhances understanding.