LADY JUSTICE MUMBI NGUNGI DETACHES HERSELF FROM SONKO’S CASE

Last month, the battlemented governor , Mike Mbuvi Sonko, attempted to have lady justice Mumbi Ngugi recuse herself alongside her comrades Grace Ngenye and John Onyiego.

The governor expressed his fear that with the governor of Samburu, Moses Lenolkulaal and governor of Kiambu, Ferdinard Waititu, being barricaded from their office by these judges, their ruling might be biased against him. He added that John Onyiego might angle his judgement so that it can favor his previous ruling due to his esteemed position as the head of Appellate court.

Lady justice Mumbi Ngugi has detached herself from Mike Sonko’s case. Following her disqualification, the judge has referred the case to the principal judge. This information is to be relayed on January 29th.

In the past when governors were charged with an offense, they would simply plead not guilty, pay the demanded cash bail and go back home, resuming back to their normal day to day lives as if nothing happened.

”Elected executives cannot continue attending office when facing corruption related charges,” judge Mumbi said on July 2019. She questioned,”Would it serve the public interest for a governor to go back to office and preside over the finances of the country that has been charged with embezzlement?”

”What message does it send to the citizens if their leaders are charged with serious corruption offenses and are in office following days overseeing the affairs of the institution?”

When the governors tried to change judge Mumbi’s ruling, by moving to the court of appeal, they were met with a blow on the face when judge Julia Muhammed maintained her ruling.

In accordance with the section 62 of the anti-corruption and economic crimes Act of 2003, any public officer charged with the offense of corruption would be suspended from their offices.

Mike Sonko’s case is being moved to Wednesday at 9am.