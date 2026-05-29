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Laikipia MPs Rejected Proposed Ebola Quarantine Facility in the County

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

Lawmakers from Laikipia County have opposed the proposed establishment of an Ebola quarantine and treatment facility in the county.

In a joint statement on Friday, May 29, the lawmakers raised concern over reports that the Government of Kenya intends to set up the facility in Laikipia County, saying residents deserve transparency and clarification before any move is made.

“Our collective conscience is greatly disturbed by the news that there is an intention by the Government of Kenya to have an Ebola Quarantine and Treatment Facility in Laikipia County.

“We strongly recognize the importance of coordinated efforts to protect humanity against the spread of such dangerous outbreaks; however, we have serious concerns and questions that need to be answered before any move is taken,” read the statement in part.

The leaders acknowledged the importance of coordinated global efforts in combating dangerous disease outbreaks such as Ebola, but questioned why Kenya, and specifically Laikipia, had been identified as a possible host location for the facility.

“Why Laikipia? What does the US Government know about this that they are not accepting their own affected citizens into their soil, but are ready to have them elsewhere?” the MPs questioned.

The lawmakers also questioned why the facility could not instead be established in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), where the outbreak originates, arguing that it would allow for faster and more efficient management of the disease.

“With all the US Government might have, both in terms of influence and resources, wouldn’t it be more prudent to set up a full-fledged facility to deal with the outbreak in DRC?” they posed.

The MPs noted that they see no logic in Kenya and Laikipia County hosting such a facility and stressed that the safety and protection of Kenyans must remain the highest priority.

“The safety and protection of our people must and should remain the highest priority,” the statement added.

This comes after the High Court temporarily stopped the government from establishing or operationalising any Ebola exposure, quarantine, isolation, or treatment facility in Kenya.

Lady Justice Patricia Mande Nyaundi issued the orders following a petition filed by the Katiba Institute challenging the establishment of the facility.

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