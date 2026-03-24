Laikipia University Shut Down Indefinitely Following Student Unrest and Tragic Death

Laikipia University has been closed indefinitely following days of intense student unrest triggered by the tragic death of a first-year student, with all learners ordered to vacate the institution immediately.

The decision was reached during the university’s 196th Special Senate Meeting held on Monday, March 23, 2026, as protests escalated into violent confrontations with police and destruction of property along the Laikipia-Nyahururu Highway.

In an official circular issued by Registrar (Academic Affairs) Robert Mwebi, the administration confirmed the shutdown, stating: “The 196th Special Senate Meeting of the University… has resolved that the University be closed with immediate effect following student unrest, engagement with police, and the subsequent destruction of property.”

The notice further directed all students to leave the university premises without delay, warning of disciplinary consequences for non-compliance. “Consequently, all students are required to vacate the University premises immediately… Any student who fails to comply with this directive will be subject to disciplinary action in accordance with University regulations,” Mwebi stated.

Security personnel, working in coordination with government agencies, have since been deployed to oversee the evacuation process and ensure order as students exit the campus.

The unrest began on Saturday, when students staged protests demanding accountability over the death of first-year student Hillary Vumilu, who was pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in Communication and Media. According to the university, Vumilu died after sustaining fatal injuries during a hiking trip at Subukia Viewpoint Waterfalls on Friday, March 20.

In a statement, the university expressed grief over the incident, noting: “It is with profound sorrow that the University announces the untimely passing of Hillary Vulimu… who tragically lost his life following an accident… when he was struck by a rock.”

Reports indicate that fellow students rushed him to a nearby medical facility before he was referred to Nyahururu County Referral Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment.

However, the incident sparked outrage among students, some of whom accused the university of delays in emergency response, intensifying tensions on campus. Demonstrations quickly escalated, with students blocking sections of the busy Nyahururu-Nakuru Highway, causing major traffic disruptions.

Witnesses described chaotic scenes as protests turned violent, with running battles between students and police. Barricades were erected along the highway, paralysing transport and drawing national attention.

University authorities cited the deteriorating security situation as the primary reason for the indefinite closure, emphasizing the need to restore calm and safeguard property. “Further communication regarding the resumption of academic activities and related administrative arrangements will be issued through official University channels in due course. Strict compliance with this directive is required,” the Registrar added.

The closure now throws academic programmes into uncertainty, leaving thousands of students stranded and raising broader concerns about student safety, crisis response, and institutional accountability within Kenya’s higher education sector.

As investigations into the circumstances surrounding Hillary Vumilu’s death continue, pressure is mounting on the university to provide clear answers, even as the campus remains shut and tensions linger.