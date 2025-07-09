Connect with us

Health

Lake Victoria’s Silent Erosion: Illegal Sand Mining Threatens Siaya’s Shores

By

Published

Sand Hervesting In Lake Victoria
Environmental disaster is developing along the shores of Lake Victoria, as residents of Sanda Village in Usenge Sub-location, Usigu Sub-county raise alarm over unchecked illegal sand mining, which they claim is being protected by local chiefs.

The rampant sand harvesting has triggered severe degradation of the lakeshore ecosystem, eroding fish breeding grounds, destroying natural wildlife habitats, and compromising water quality. For communities whose livelihoods rely on fishing and farming, the environmental destruction is translating into real economic and food security challenges.

Concerned locals report that their efforts to seek government intervention have been fruitless. They accuse local administrators of shielding the illegal sand miners, leaving environmental watchdogs powerless. “Despite our repeated complaints, nothing has changed. Instead, we see the shoreline vanishing before our eyes,” a local resident lamented.

Illegal sand mining along Lake Victoria’s shoreline in Sanda Village In Siaya County

The mining has caused massive shoreline erosion, with sediment runoff polluting the lake’s waters posing health risks to residents who depend on the lake for domestic use. Environmentalists warn that the destruction of the natural shoreline barrier could increase flooding and soil erosion, especially during the rainy seasons, further endangering homes and farmlands.

Residents are now calling on the Ministry of Environment and the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) to launch an urgent investigation and crack down on the illegal operations. They are demanding the prosecution of those responsible, restoration of the damaged ecosystems, and active community participation in safeguarding the lakeshore.

The situation at Sanda reflects broader environmental struggles facing Lake Victoria, where weak enforcement, corruption, and unsustainable exploitation threaten East Africa’s largest freshwater lake.

Without prompt and decisive intervention, residents fear that Lake Victoria’s delicate ecosystem could face irreversible damage jeopardizing biodiversity, water safety, and local economies for generations.

