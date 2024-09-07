Lamu Deputy Governor Raphael Munyua Is Dead

Lamu Deputy Governor Raphael Munyua Ndung’u has passed away.

Munyua died on Friday, September 6 while undergoing treatment at Nairobi Hospital in Nairobi County.

“It’s sad that my brother has died. He died this evening at around 6 pm while undergoing treatment at Nairobi Hospital. It has dealt a blow to our family. May his soul rest in peace,” his brother Daniel Njoroge said.

President William Ruto sent condolences to the family for the loss of their kin saying Munyua was a progressive leader who worked tirelessly for the people of Lamu County.

“I am saddened by the news of the passing away of the Deputy Governor of Lamu County Raphael Munyua Ndung’u.

“He was a progressive leader who worked tirelessly for the greater good of the people of Lamu. Our love and prayers to the family, friends, and the people of Lamu County at this sad moment. Rest In Peace,” Ruto stated.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua paid tribute to the Lamu deputy governor, describing him as a dedicated and well-rounded individual who served the people with dedication and professionalism.

“It is with profound sadness that I have received the news of the passing on of Lamu County Deputy Governor, Raphael Munyua Ndung’u. A highly dedicated, development-oriented person, DG Munyua served the People of Lamu with utmost dedication, diligence, and professionalism,” said Gachagua.

On his part, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi said Munyua was a shining example of servant leadership. He was known for his dedication and selflessness in public service.

Before becoming the Deputy Governor of Lamu County under Governor Issa Timamy in August 2022, Mr Ndung’u also served as the Lamu County Health Executive under former Governor Fahim Yassin Twaha.

He has also worked with various non-governmental organizations (NGOs) in both Kenya and Tanzania before first entering politics.

