Lamu Women Rep Dumps UDA Party

Lamu Woman Representative Muthoni Marubu has withdrawn her support for the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party.

In a statement on Tuesday, August 11, Marubu said she had decided what she described to stop supporting UDA after careful consideration of the political realities in the county.

Marubu noted that she was planning to fully become a member of the ruling party despite being elected on an independent ticket in 2022.

“My good people of Lamu, today, after serious consideration of all the facts and our local political realities, my team and I have made the decision to officially disengage from the United Democratic Alliance, UDA,” Marubu said.

Marubu accused Lamu Governor Issa Timamy of political sabotage and ethnic exclusion, claiming he failed to support her efforts to mobilise support for UDA in Lamu.

She further accused Timamy of attempting to halt UDA grassroots elections, particularly in her stronghold, after allegedly becoming dissatisfied with the outcome.

“Your actions increasingly speak to a questioning of our very existence and belonging in Lamu. Nobody chooses where to be born, and every Kenyan’s right to live and belong anywhere in this Republic is constitutionally guaranteed,” she stated.

Further, Marubu asked the UDA national leadership to deregister the aspirants she said she had mobilised and registered during her three-month grassroots campaign.

“Having spent three months mobilising and registering the aspirants currently reflected in the Party register, kindly deregister them and return to the grassroots to undertake your own mobilisation,” she said.

Marubu’s exit from UDA comes days after former Gender Cabinet Secretary Aisha Jumwa also announced her exit from the party.

Speaking during a presser on Thursday, July 30, Jumwa said she arrived at the decision after deep reflection.

“After deep reflection, heartfelt prayer and countless consultations with the people I serve, I have made one of the most difficult decisions of my political life,” Jumwa stated.