Lands CS Nominee Alice Wahome’s Net Worth Jumps By Sh 109 Million

Lands Cabinet Secretary nominee Alice Wahome has disclosed that her net worth is Sh327,650,000.

Appearing before the National Assembly Appointments Committee for vetting on Thursday Wahome said the wealth is shared between her and her husband.

The Lands Cabinet nominee revealed that her net worth has increased by Ksh109 million in the last 21 months.

In October 2022, Wahome told the National Assembly Appointments Committee that she had a net worth of Sh 218 million.

“My net worth is Sh327,650,000. When you vetted me Mr. Speaker the last time, I was worth Sh218,400,000,” said Wahome.

Wahome explained that the increase in her net worth was due to an increase in the value of her properties.

She also added that a tenant who owed her also paid a lump sum of about Sh14 million in March.

“It is just a few adjustments. It is the properties that have increased in terms of appreciation value and then there is one tenant that was not paying my family rent and they paid about Sh 14 million sometime in March,” Wahome explained.

When she appeared before the committee in October 2022, Wahome highlighted that her current income stream includes her parliamentary salary, rental income from her property and an allowance from her law firm.

“My net worth is Ksh218 million, encompassing the value of properties owned jointly with my husband. These are family assets. Until September, I earned a salary from parliament. I’ve also practised law intermittently, albeit minimally, due to the demanding nature of parliamentary duties,” Wahome said in 2022.

Wahome is among the CSs that were retained in Cabinet by President William Ruto. She was first nominated to serve as the Cabinet Secretary for Water, Sanitation, and Irrigation in 2022.

President Ruto however moved her to the Ministry of Lands which was previously held by Zachariah Njeru.

