Enter aussie play casino app, where glamorous slots and sparkling bonuses create nonstop excitement. Every spin delivers luxurious wins and high-class thrills.

At kingbilly casino, enjoy vibrant gameplay, dazzling slots, and bountiful rewards. Each moment promises elegance, excitement, and unforgettable victories.

Discover ricky casino, where thrilling gameplay and lavish bonuses combine for a premium casino experience. Every spin delivers excitement, luxury, and spectacular wins.

Experience aussie play casino mobile, a high-class casino offering dazzling visuals and generous rewards. Each spin is filled with thrills, elegance, and unforgettable wins.

Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Last Contingent of Kenyan Police Officers Return from Haiti

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

The last contingent of 150 police officers who were serving in the Multinational Security Support (MSS) Mission in Haiti has returned home.

The officers landed at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) on Tuesday, April 26, evening aboard a Kenya Airways (KQ) plane.

The officers were received by the Executive Director of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime and the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna, Monica Juma, alongside the Principal Secretary for the State Department of Foreign Affairs, Abraham Sing’Oei.

Deputy Inspectors General Eliud Lagat and Gilbert Masengeli, and other senior officers, also welcomed the Kenyan officers at JKIA.

The contingent was accompanied by Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen and the Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja, who had travelled to Haiti.

“The last contingent of 150 officers from the National Police Service (NPS), deployed to Haiti under the Kenya-led Multinational Security Support (MSS) Mission, is currently arriving at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

“The team is led by the Cabinet Secretary for the Ministry of Interior and National Administration, the Hon. Kipchumba Murkomen, accompanied by the Inspector General of Police, Mr.Douglas Kanja. The two had earlier travelled to Haiti for high-level engagements with Haitian authorities,” NPS said in a statement.

This comes a week after the fourth batch of 150 officers who were serving under MSS returned to the country.

The Kenyan police officers arrived at JKIA on Tuesday, April 21, where they were received by top security officials.

So far, 953 police officers who were serving in the MSS mission in Haiti have returned home.

The officers were deployed to the troubled Caribbean nation in June 2024 to restore peace and combat gangs.

During the mission, the Kenyan officers secured vital infrastructure such as the airport, seaport, road networks, and major transport corridors, ensuring the safe movement of civilians and the delivery of humanitarian assistance.

In this article:, ,

You May Also Like

News

Kalonzo Issues Demands to President Ruto, CS Murkomen Over Kitui Killings

Wiper Patriotic Front (WPF) leader Kalonzo Musyoka has demanded answers from President William Ruto and Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen over Saturday night’s attack...

2 days ago
Inspector General Douglas Kanja Inspector General Douglas Kanja

News

NPS Breaks Silence After Camel Hearders Killed 7 Locals in Kitui

The National Police Service (NPS) called for calm and restraint following a deadly attack that left seven people dead in Tseikuru, Kitui County. In...

2 days ago

News

Police Warn of Heavy Traffic Snarl-Up Along Nakuru Eldoret Highway

The National Police Service (NPS) has warned motorists of a traffic snarl-up along the busy Nakuru-Eldoret Highway after a lorry was involved in a...

3 days ago
Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja. Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja.

News

NPS Responds After Police Killed 2 People During Protests in Mbeere North

The National Police Service (NPS) has expressed condolences to the families of two individuals who lost their lives during protests near Ishiara Level 4...

April 15, 2026