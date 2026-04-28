Last Contingent of Kenyan Police Officers Return from Haiti

The last contingent of 150 police officers who were serving in the Multinational Security Support (MSS) Mission in Haiti has returned home.

The officers landed at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) on Tuesday, April 26, evening aboard a Kenya Airways (KQ) plane.

The officers were received by the Executive Director of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime and the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna, Monica Juma, alongside the Principal Secretary for the State Department of Foreign Affairs, Abraham Sing’Oei.

Deputy Inspectors General Eliud Lagat and Gilbert Masengeli, and other senior officers, also welcomed the Kenyan officers at JKIA.

The contingent was accompanied by Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen and the Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja, who had travelled to Haiti.

“The last contingent of 150 officers from the National Police Service (NPS), deployed to Haiti under the Kenya-led Multinational Security Support (MSS) Mission, is currently arriving at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

“The team is led by the Cabinet Secretary for the Ministry of Interior and National Administration, the Hon. Kipchumba Murkomen, accompanied by the Inspector General of Police, Mr.Douglas Kanja. The two had earlier travelled to Haiti for high-level engagements with Haitian authorities,” NPS said in a statement.

This comes a week after the fourth batch of 150 officers who were serving under MSS returned to the country.

The Kenyan police officers arrived at JKIA on Tuesday, April 21, where they were received by top security officials.

So far, 953 police officers who were serving in the MSS mission in Haiti have returned home.

The officers were deployed to the troubled Caribbean nation in June 2024 to restore peace and combat gangs.

During the mission, the Kenyan officers secured vital infrastructure such as the airport, seaport, road networks, and major transport corridors, ensuring the safe movement of civilians and the delivery of humanitarian assistance.