Lawyer Ndegwa Njiru Issues Demands To Jesus Winners Ministry Bishop Over Ruto’s Ksh 20 Million Donation

Lawyer Ndegwa Njiru has written to Jesus Winners Ministry Bishop Edward Mwai demanding that he surrenderers the Ksh 20 million donation by President William Ruto to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

In a letter on Wednesday, March 5, Njiru said he is under the instructions of his clients; Kennedy Kariithi Gachenge, Lempaa Soyinka, Fanya Mambo, and Peter Kuira.

“While our clients appreciate that churches and other places of worship are constructed and built by congregants and other well-wishers, through “harambees”, our clients are concerned, especially where a public servant makes or purports to pledge huge sums of money, towards such course,” read the letter in part.

Njiru argued that the 20 million donation by the Head of State is suspected to be from proceeds of crime or unexplained assets.

“Our clients legitimately believe that the Kshs. 20,000,000.00/= that was bequeathed to you by Mr. William Ruto are or were proceeds of crime, or they fall within the definition of unexplained assets, having been donated by an individual who was on the 30th December 2024, ranked as the 2nd most corrupt citizen of the world by the Organized Crimes and Corruption Reporting Project-OCCRP,” the lawyer stated.

Further Njiru warned Bishop Mwai that should he fail to surrender the money to EACC, they will take legal action and commence private prosecution against him.

“Should you not find favour in our advice, you may opt to keep the said proceeds of crime, but bare it in mind that should the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) bury its head in the sand, and should the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) opt out or abdicate its duties from taking the appropriate action in addressing this matter, be assured that our clients have duly instructed us to commence private prosecution as against you for recovery of the said amount.

“We are also instructed to commence the appropriate civil proceedings as against yourself with a view of preserving the substratum of the matter,’ the letter added.

President Ruto on Sunday attended a church service at the Jesus Winner Ministry in Roysambu Nairobi and pledged Ksh 20 million toward the church’s worship center which is expected to cost over Ksh1.2 billion.

He also said he would mobilize his friends for a fundraiser with a target of Ksh 100 million.

“I have accepted to attend your fund drive. In the fundraiser, I will go organise with my friends and look for Ksh 100 million,” Ruto stated.

Also Read: President Ruto Orders Immediate Clearance of NHIF Debts to Health Institutions