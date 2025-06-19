Connect with us

Lawyer Representing Cop Who Shot Mask Vendor In Nairobi CBD Withdraws After Receiving Over 1000 Messages

By

Published

FotoJet (2)

Lawyer Felix Keaton has withdrawn from representing two police officers accused of shooting a mask vendor during protests in Nairobi CBD.

In a statement on Thursday, Keaton, who was representing  Klinzy Masinde Barasa and Duncan Kiprono, said he received over a thousand messages and calls from Gen Z.

The lawyer noted that he could no longer continue with the case due to the intensity of the online pressure.

“I have received over 1000 messages and calls from Gen Z because of representing a police suspect. As such, I hereby recuse myself from the conduct of the matter. Thank you,” Keaton stated.

On Wednesday, the lawyer faced online backlash after claiming that Barasa, who was caught on camera shooting at Kariuki, was a victim of mistaken identity.

“Our client didn’t discharge that rubber bullet; this is a mistaken identity case,” Keaton argued.

The lawyer’s remarks angered Kenyans who flooded his inbox to call him out for defending the police officers.

Kariuki was selling masks in Nairobi CBD during the anti-government protests when the two officers confronted him, and one of them opened fire at close range.

The 22-year-old hawker was rushed to Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH), where he underwent emergency surgery.

KNH CEO William Sigei on Wednesday stated that Kariuki was in a better condition than when he was admitted, but was still in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The incident sparked outrage across the country, with calls for full accountability and police reform.

Meanwhile, the court has ordered the detention of Constables Barasa and Kiprono for 15 days as investigations continue.

The two officers who were interdicted are being held at the Capitol Hill Police Station in Nairobi.

