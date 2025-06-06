Leaders Flood Sudi’s Kapseret Economic Empowerment Programme with Millions

KDRTV News – Nairobi: Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi’s economic empowerment event on June 6, 2025, turned into a spectacle of high-stakes generosity as top leaders and financial institutions publicly displayed bundles of cash to boost small businesses. The initiative, organized to support local “mama mboga,” boda boda operators, and youth entrepreneurs, was funded entirely through private contributions – no taxpayer shilling involved, Sudi stressed.

President William Ruto led donors with Ksh 2 million from his personal pocket, setting the tone for the day. Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot followed with Ksh 500,000, while Farouk Kibet, a close Ruto aide, contributed Ksh 300,000. National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah and Uasin Gishu Governor Jonathan Bii each added Ksh 1 million, and Nominated MP Sabina Chege chipped in Ksh 200,000. Betty Maina and MP Eric Wamumbi combined for another Ksh 500,000, and a host of MCAs pitched in amounts starting at Ksh 10,000.

Beyond cash, Sudi and three friends from Tanzania mobilized Ksh 45 million in goods from equipment to starter kits, targeting informal traders and agribusinesses. He emphasized that these items were procured through personal networks, not government allocations.

Major banks also joined the fight against unemployment: KCB donated Ksh 2 million, while Co-operative Bank and Mount Kenya University offered additional funds and resources. Their involvement underscored the multi-sectoral approach to grassroots development.

The ostentatious display of wealth sparked mixed responses on social media. Supporters praised the MPs for leveraging private means to bridge service gaps, while critics questioned the source and scale of their fortunes. Nevertheless, Sudi defended the model as a blueprint for areas where economic recovery lags.

Oscar Sudi’s partnership – driven empowerment strategy may set a precedent as Kenya approaches 2027 elections, raising fresh debates on transparency, influence, and the role of personal wealth in public service.

Read: https://www.kdrtv.co.ke/politics/nis-blocked-malala-from-being-appointed-cs-sudi-reveals/