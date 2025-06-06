Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Leaders Flood Sudi’s Kapseret Economic Empowerment Programme with Millions

By

Published

Mp Oscar Sudi Kapseret Economic Empowerment Programme
Mp Oscar Sudi Kapseret Economic Empowerment Programme

KDRTV News – Nairobi: Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi’s economic empowerment event on June 6, 2025, turned into a spectacle of high-stakes generosity as top leaders and financial institutions publicly displayed bundles of cash to boost small businesses. The initiative, organized to support local “mama mboga,” boda boda operators, and youth entrepreneurs, was funded entirely through private contributions – no taxpayer shilling involved, Sudi stressed.

President William Ruto led donors with Ksh 2 million from his personal pocket, setting the tone for the day. Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot followed with Ksh 500,000, while Farouk Kibet, a close Ruto aide, contributed Ksh 300,000. National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah and Uasin Gishu Governor Jonathan Bii each added Ksh 1 million, and Nominated MP Sabina Chege chipped in Ksh 200,000. Betty Maina and MP Eric Wamumbi combined for another Ksh 500,000, and a host of MCAs pitched in amounts starting at Ksh 10,000.

Mp Oscar Sudi Kapseret Economic Empowerment Programme

Mp Oscar Sudi Kapseret Economic Empowerment Programme

Beyond cash, Sudi and three friends from Tanzania mobilized Ksh 45 million in goods from equipment to starter kits, targeting informal traders and agribusinesses. He emphasized that these items were procured through personal networks, not government allocations.

Major banks also joined the fight against unemployment: KCB donated Ksh 2 million, while Co-operative Bank and Mount Kenya University offered additional funds and resources. Their involvement underscored the multi-sectoral approach to grassroots development.

The ostentatious display of wealth sparked mixed responses on social media. Supporters praised the MPs for leveraging private means to bridge service gaps, while critics questioned the source and scale of their fortunes. Nevertheless, Sudi defended the model as a blueprint for areas where economic recovery lags.

Oscar Sudi’s partnership – driven empowerment strategy may set a precedent as Kenya approaches 2027 elections, raising fresh debates on transparency, influence, and the role of personal wealth in public service.

Read: https://www.kdrtv.co.ke/politics/nis-blocked-malala-from-being-appointed-cs-sudi-reveals/

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , , , , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021