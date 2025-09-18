Leaked Chats Reveal Zuchu’s Frustration With Fake CHAN 2024 Payment Claims

Tanzanian music sensation Zuchu has sparked reactions in the entertainment industry, publicly exposing organizers for allegedly failing to pay her in full for her electrifying performance at the African Nations Championship (CHAN 2024) closing ceremony. The “Sukari” hitmaker, known for her captivating stage presence, took to social media to share leaked chats, revealing a frustrating saga of unfulfilled financial obligations and what she describes as a blatant disregard for her professionalism.

The highly anticipated CHAN 2024 closing ceremony, held at Nairobi’s Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, on August 30, 2025, featured Zuchu alongside Kenyan artist Savara and Ugandan star Eddy Kenzo. Despite delivering a memorable performance, Zuchu claims she has yet to receive the full balance owed to her, leading to her public outcry.

In a detailed post titled “Outstanding CHAN 2024 Payment for Completed Performance,” Zuchu expressed her profound dissatisfaction with the organizers, specifically calling out LEAP Creative Agency, with whom she had a direct agreement. “I am writing to express my concern and frustration regarding the outstanding payment for my recent performance in Nairobi on August 30th, 2025,” Zuchu wrote. “As per our agreement with your agents at LEAP Creative Agency, the full balance for my services was due upon completion of the event. Yet, despite my team’s and my continuous patience and understanding, I have yet to receive the full payment.”

Zuchu further revealed that her management team’s persistent efforts to follow up with the agency, including its CEO, Mr. Roshan Soomarshun, have been fruitless. She alleged that the agency provided “proof of payment (POPs) that later turned out to be unverifiable and suspicious”. The lack of transparency and accountability has deeply disappointed the artist.

The singer emphasized the personal sacrifices she made for the event, including canceling other previously booked shows to accommodate the CHAN performance. “I have upheld my end of the agreement by delivering a performance that I dedicated myself fully to ensuring it met the highest standards. It is highly disappointing to find that the same level of professionalism has not been extended in return when it comes to fulfilling your financial obligations. As an artist, I expect to be treated with the respect and fairness that any professional artist deserves,” she asserted, making it clear that she would not tolerate the delay any longer and would pursue legal action if necessary.

Earlier, radio host Alex Mwakideu had to defend Zuchu against Kenyan fans who disrupted her performance by singing the national anthem, an act perceived as a protest driven by regional rivalries. Mwakideu highlighted that Zuchu’s invitation was based on research showing the immense popularity of Tanzanian artists among Kenyan audiences. Zuchu herself had previously denied viral rumors that she vowed never to collaborate with Kenyan artists, clarifying that such reports were false and misrepresented her stance.