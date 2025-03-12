Leaked Payroll Exposes How Nairobi-based Ghost Workers Earn From Isiolo County

The Isiolo County’s leaked payroll has exposed how ghost workers earn salaries without reporting to work.

The individuals on the payroll list are also reported to be based in Nairobi, yet they receive monthly payments from the Isiolo County government.

Records show that some of the ghostworkers are paid more than Ksh 300,000 per month, despite there being no evidence of their employment or contribution to the running of the county.

The expose has sparked outrage over allegations of mismanagement of public funds and possible fraud within the county.

Isiolo Governor Abdi Guyo’s administration is now under pressure, with residents demanding an explanation on how such payments to the ghost workers were authorized.

This comes months after the Isiolo payroll data was leaked, triggering panic among the general public and county employees.

The names and gross monthly salaries of every county government employee were included in the leaked document.

Deputy Governor Edward Lowasa assured Isiolo County staff that their privacy and data integrity were a priority.

He also announced inquiries into the data’s origin are still being conducted in order to take appropriate legal action against those found to be at fault.

“Investigations into the flagrant violation of privacy and personal data protection have accelerated. Because it is obvious that this violates the 2019 Data Protection Act. I would like to encourage the public and employees to maintain composure throughout the process,” Lowasa said.

