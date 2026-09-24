Learning Disruption Looms as University Lecturers Issue Nationwide Strike Notice

Lecturers in Kenya’s public universities are set to down their tools on October 2, 2026, after the Universities Academic Staff Union (UASU) issued a seven-day strike notice over the stalled 2025–2029 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA).

UASU Secretary-General Constantine Wasonga said the union had been pushed to issue the notice after university councils, the Ministry of Education and the National Treasury failed to honour the Return-to-Work Formula signed on November 5, 2025.

“The strike shall commence at midnight next Friday 2nd October 2026. This painful decision follows the persistent failure by the councils of universities, the Ministry of Education, and the National Treasury to honour the Return-to-Work Formula signed on 5th November 2025,” the union said.

The union said the government had also failed to provide a financial counter-proposal for the 2025–2029 CBA, leaving negotiations unresolved despite discussions continuing since last year.

UASU is demanding a written commitment from the Ministry of Education and the National Treasury that funding for the agreement will be provided through the National Exchequer. The union has rejected proposals that could see lecturers’ salaries and benefits funded through student fees.

“National CBAs cannot be funded by individual universities. National CBA is supposed to be funded from the national exchequer,” Wasonga said.

The dispute intensified after the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) informed university-sector unions on September 21 that neither the Ministry nor the Treasury had provided a written commitment on how the CBAs would be funded.

According to UASU, SRC consequently could not issue the constitutional advice required to facilitate financial counter-proposals in the negotiations.

The union has also raised concerns over the financial position of public universities, claiming the government owes the institutions about KSh100 billion. Wasonga said clearing the debt would help universities meet their financial obligations, including staff-related costs.

“If the government could have paid this hundred billion they are owing public universities, public universities could be afloat,” he said.

UASU further cited staffing shortages, pension obligations and delayed implementation of previous CBA commitments among the issues affecting lecturers. The union has claimed that about 9,000 lecturers are serving more than one million university students, leaving academic staff overstretched.

Wasonga said the union’s main demands are for the government to negotiate, sign and begin implementing the 2025–2029 CBA within the seven-day notice period and ensure the agreement is funded through the National Exchequer.

If the dispute is not resolved, the planned strike could disrupt teaching and other academic activities across public universities from October 2.