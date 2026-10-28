Lecturers to Return to Class Monday as Government Agrees Ksh20 Billion Package

University lecturers have reached a verbal agreement with the government on a KSh20 billion deal to end a four-week strike that has paralysed learning in public universities, with classes expected to resume on Monday, November 2.

Universities Academic Staff Union (UASU) Secretary-General Dr Constantine Wasonga confirmed the breakthrough on Wednesday, October 28, saying the parties had agreed on the financial terms after weeks of negotiations.

The agreement is expected to be formally signed on Friday, October 30, after technical teams put the negotiated terms into writing.

“We have a deal on the financials. Tomorrow our technical team is going to sit down to put what we have agreed on on pen and paper,” Wasonga said.

He said lecturers would return to class on Monday, November 2, 2026, raising hopes of a resumption of academic activities in institutions affected by the industrial action.

Lecturers from UASU, the Kenya Universities Staff Union (KUSU) and the Kenya Union of Domestic, Hotels, Educational Institutions, Hospitals and Allied Workers (KUDHEIHA) downed their tools on October 2, disrupting learning across 35 public institutions.

The unions had demanded fresh negotiations and implementation of the 2025–2029 Collective Bargaining Agreements (CBAs), with several rounds of talks failing to produce a settlement.

The government had previously maintained that it could not increase its offer beyond KSh12 billion. Last week, the unions rejected that amount, arguing it would translate into only a three per cent increase in basic salaries.

On Monday, October 26, an inter-ministerial committee presented a revised offer of KSh11.96 billion, which the unions also rejected, noting that it was lower than the earlier proposal.

The government subsequently increased its offer to KSh20 billion on Wednesday, a figure accepted by the unions.

“Today we have agreed on a figure we have negotiated with the government, not a figure imposed on the unions,” Wasonga asserted.

A separate report indicated that the government expects to disburse the money in three phases. However, the detailed payment schedule and the specific terms of implementation had not been fully disclosed in the reports available by Wednesday evening.

The anticipated return to class could ease uncertainty for thousands of students whose studies have been interrupted by the strike. The disruption has raised concerns about lost academic time and possible changes to examination and graduation schedules.

The planned Friday signing and Monday resumption will be key steps in determining whether the agreement brings the prolonged dispute to an end.