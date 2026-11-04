Lecturers’ Union Warns Strike Could Resume Over Funding and Ksh100 Billion in Unremitted Dues

The Universities Academic Staff Union (UASU) has warned that university lecturers could resume their nationwide strike if the government fails to honour outstanding salary and collective bargaining commitments under the recently signed return-to-work agreement.

UASU Secretary General Constantine Wasonga issued the warning on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, while appearing before parliamentary committees on Labour and Education, where he raised concerns over inadequate university funding and the alleged failure to remit KSh100 billion in members’ pension and salary dues.

Wasonga said lecturers only suspended their industrial action to allow negotiations to resolve the outstanding issues, insisting that the return to work did not mean the dispute had been fully settled.

“The storm might have subsided because of the return to work, but there are two issues that will make us rise again: funding from students’ fees and the unpaid remittance of KSh100 billion, which is our members’ pension and salary,” he said.

The union argued that public universities require adequate and predictable government funding to deliver quality teaching, research, innovation and community service.

Wasonga questioned the reliance on student numbers, university fee collections and student loans to finance staff salaries and negotiated Collective Bargaining Agreements (CBAs), saying such obligations should be met through reliable government funding.

“The issues before this committee go beyond the conclusion of a single round of collective bargaining. They concern the constitutional and statutory responsibility of the government to provide adequate and predictable financing for public universities,” he said.

He also urged the government to implement the October 30, 2026, return-to-work agreement within the agreed timelines, particularly the KSh20 billion commitment towards financing the 2025–2029 CBA.

“The agreed Ksh20 billion must be released in accordance with the stipulated tranches, and the outstanding CB items must be concluded within the agreed timeline,” he said.

Under the agreement, the government committed to releasing the funds in three instalments of KSh6.7 billion, KSh6.7 billion and KSh6.6 billion across the 2026/2027, 2027/2028 and 2028/2029 financial years, respectively.

The deal also provides for a 3.5 per cent annual increase in lecturers’ basic salaries over four years, effective July 1, 2025, alongside an automatic annual salary increment of five per cent and improved allowances.

Salary and allowance arrears accumulated between July 1, 2025, and June 30, 2026, are also to be settled in three instalments.

The agreement ended a nationwide lecturers’ strike that began on October 2 and disrupted teaching, learning and research in public universities.

Despite the resumption of classes, Wasonga maintained that UASU remained committed to negotiations but expected the government to fulfil all its outstanding obligations.

The warning signals continued tension over university financing and staff remuneration, with the union insisting that the return-to-work agreement must translate into actual payments and the conclusion of pending CBA issues.