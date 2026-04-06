Ledama Declares Interest in ODM SG Position

Narok Senator Ledama Olekina has declared his interest in taking up the Secretary General position in the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).

Speaking during an interview with Herman Manyora on Sunday, April 5, 2026, Ledama said he has what it takes to be the ODM Secretary General.

The Narok Senator made it clear that he would not hesitate to step in if given the opportunity, arguing he has given his all to the party.

“Am I interested in the job? Absolutely yes. I would be interested in any position, but the position that I know I can actually serve very well is the position of Secretary General because I have given my all to that political party,” said Ledama.

The Narok Senator’s remarks come at a time when the ODM party has initiated proceedings to remove Sifuna from the SG post.

Sifuna was initially removed from the position by the ODM NEC, but he moved to the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal (PPDT) to challenge his ouster.

The tribunal on March 26 dismissed the case and directed that it be resolved by ODM’s internal dispute resolution mechanisms (IDRM).

The tribunal also directed that the removal of Sifuna as ODM SG should not be filed with the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties pending the hearing and determination of the dispute through the IDRM.

“The complainant and the first respondent shall attempt to resolve the dispute through the first respondent’s IDRM mechanisms. Parties are encouraged to submit to IDRM in good faith,” the ruling read.

Following the directive, ODM chairperson, Gladys Wanga, issued a show cause letter to Sifuna to explain why he has not been towing the party line.

The Nairobi Senator was given until April 8, 2026, to respond in writing, as disciplinary measures against him gather momentum.