Left to Die in Boni: Police Cry Foul Over Neglect, Delayed Pay & Lack of Support

Frontline officers stationed in the deadly Boni Forest in Lamu County are sounding the alarm over severe neglect by the National Police Service (NPS), claiming they have been abandoned both in resources and in morale.

These security personnel, tasked with protecting one of Kenya’s most volatile regions near the Somalia border, report critical shortages of tactical equipment, medical supplies, and delayed allowances — conditions that have left them exposed and demoralized.

Officers say armored vehicles remain grounded at Lamu and Garissa headquarters or are instead deployed to low-risk areas like Nairobi. Surveillance drones meant for intelligence gathering were hastily withdrawn for “minor repairs,” leaving the camps blind in a high-threat zone. In their place, faulty and immobile trucks are being used for resupply missions through dense forest, endangering officers further.

Worse still, most camps reportedly lack even basic medical kits — no trauma supplies, antibiotics, or emergency first aid — increasing the risk of avoidable fatalities in the field.

Financially, the situation is equally dire. Officers complain of delayed or missing hardship and family separation allowances. The last payment, they say, was in December 2024. Despite numerous promises from senior commanders, many have gone nearly a year without the income that sustains their families.

Speaking anonymously out of fear of disciplinary action, one officer told Nyakundi Report: “We’ve been left on our own. No gear, no support, and our allowances have stopped coming. Morale is at its lowest — we feel discarded by the very service we vowed to protect.”

The NPS is yet to issue an official statement on these troubling claims, but as discontent grows within the ranks, questions now surge around the government’s commitment to the men and women risking their lives daily in Kenya’s most dangerous terrain.