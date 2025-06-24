Legal Firestorm: Petitioners Demand Ruto’s Imprisonment Over IEBC Appointments

KDRTV News – Nairobi: A gigantic legal battle is unfolding in Kenya, with petitioners demanding the imprisonment of President William Ruto and other top government officials for alleged disrespect of court.

The controversy centers on the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) appointments, which proceeded despite a High Court order explicitly barring them. This high-stakes confrontation excavates executive authority against judicial independence, raising critical questions about the rule of law in Kenya.

Senior Counsel Paul Muite, representing petitioners Kelvin Roy Omondi and activist Boniface Mwangi, has urged a three-judge High Court bench to sentence President Ruto, Attorney General Dorcas Oduor, and Head of Public Service Felix Koskei to two years in prison. Muite argues that their actions constitute a “blatant and deliberate violation of judicial authority,” severely undermining constitutionalism in the nation.

The central of the dispute lies in a conservatory order issued by Justice Lawrence Mugambi on May 29, 2025, which prohibited the nomination, gazettement, or swearing-in of the seven IEBC appointees. These appointees include Erastus Edung Ethekon as chairperson, alongside commissioners Hassan Noor Hassan, Mary Karen Sorobit, Anne Nderitu, Moses Alutalala Mukhwana, Francis Odhiambo Aduol, and Fahima Araphat Abdallah. Despite this clear directive, a government gazette notice published on June 10, 2025, confirmed their appointments, following parliamentary approval.

Muite emphasized that the court orders were issued by a competent jurisdiction, and the President, through the Attorney General, was fully aware of their legal implications. “Service on the Attorney General is service to the President,” Muite asserted, highlighting that the gazettement occurred with full knowledge of the court’s prohibition . The petitioners contend that the nomination process itself lacked transparency, violated constitutional safeguards, and failed to ensure regional and ethnic balance, as well as proper consultation with the opposition.

Justice Mugambi had previously stressed the importance of upholding the integrity of the case, noting that allowing the appointments to proceed would render the petition moot and bypass critical constitutional questions regarding democratic principles and transparency. The legal challenge also alleges that the selection panel’s report and interview scores were not made public, further compromising the process.

The case is currently before Justices Roselyne Aburili, John Chigiti, and Bahati Mwamuye, who are presiding over the contempt proceedings. While the court has not yet delivered a ruling, the outcome will be pivotal in determining the fate of the newly appointed commissioners and, more broadly, the respect for judicial orders in Kenya.

This situation echoes past instances where the executive has been accused of disregarding court orders, as highlighted by former Chief Justice David Maraga, who criticized such actions as inimical to the rule of law. The ongoing legal battle highlights the delicate balance of power and the imperative of upholding the constitution in Kenya’s democratic framework.