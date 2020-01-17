LIGHTNING STRIKES LEAVING THREE PUPILS DEAD

The pupils in Mkulima primary school in Kuresoi were heading out for track and field activities. It began raining and their teacher told them to take shelter from the rain. The pupils were struck by lightning while seeking shelter from the pouring rain.

Thomas Sesa, the school’s headteacher, narrated the events that unfolded. He said that a deadly lightning struck once which was then followed by a loud thunder, making everyone to become restless. No one knew what to do. Some of the pupils were crying.

Three pupils have since been confirmed dead while the rest are receiving treatment at a Nakuru level five hospital. ”The number of students injured were about fifty in number,” Joyce Sang, the ward admin confirmed. She continued by saying,” but the number might have increased because there are those who were being treated while other are still coming.”

The local administration is calling for lightning arrestors to be installed. the Education officials in Nakuru are expected to visit Mkulima primary school in Keresoi North.